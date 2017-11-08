The Full A to Z on the Controversial ‘Six-Pack Mom’ Who the Internet Can't Stop Talking About

A six-pack body requires plenty of dedication to fitness and maintaining a proper diet. It is a challenge many people try months or years to achieve. However, one mom manages to carve her torso while also being pregnant. Many know Sarah Stage as the "six-pack mom." She made headlines in 2015 after photos of her pregnant body went viral. The Instagram fitness model has over two million followers on the social media platform and regularly posts exercise videos and photos on her account, showing off her toned body. Up Next: Instagram Model Shows off Controversial Baby Bump in Bikini While Six Months Pregnant Stage is in serious shape, especially at six months pregnant. Her followers are blown away by her baby body and tireless commitment to keeping it in shape. Although some people are concerned about her barely-there baby bump, the expectant mother says her doctors confirm she is healthy. In the past, she has clapped back at her haters who say she is malnourished and hurting her unborn baby by posting a photo of her eating a burger and fries at In-N-Out. Despite the negativity she receives, she continues to document her pregnancy on social media and shares plenty of workouts that her followers can use on a daily basis. She recently shared her exciting baby news with a naked photo.

Sarah Stage Took the Internet by Storm With Her First Pregnancy In March 2015, Stage, 33, turned heads after revealing she was eight months pregnant with her first child and people started to notice her tiny baby bump. Despite her pregnancy, the lingerie model, who naturally carries small during her pregnancy, was dedicated to her fitness, which helped her quickly retain her six-pack abs after the birth of her son. "I made a promise to myself that I wanted to get into the best shape that I could before I was pregnant, and once I was pregnant I worked with my trainer, and he had little workouts you could do while you were pregnant," Stage told PEOPLE. "I wanted to maintain some sort of workout while I was pregnant." Still waiting ?.. #9months A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW ?? (@sarahstage) on Apr 13, 2015 at 9:00am PDT On April 14, 2015, her son James was born, weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz., clearly not malnourished. "8.7lbs/22 inches of HEALTHY baby!" she posted on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for the positive support throughout my journey … It's just beginning!!!" prevnext

The Instagram Model's Post-Baby Bod Snapped Back Quickly Stage gained around 28 lbs. during her first pregnancy and revealed she lost the baby weight within the first two weeks. "James was a big baby – he was almost 9 lbs. – so with that plus all the fluid, you lose a lot, so it took me a week or two to get down to [my pre-baby] weight," she says. Just one month after giving birth, Stage shared a photo on Instagram holding her baby boy while wearing a bikini. My babe ? (?bikini $20 from @shopflynation) A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW ?? (@sarahstage) on May 14, 2015 at 4:10pm PDT prevnext