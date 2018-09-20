Shooting Reported in Aberdeen, Maryland

Update: Three people have been killed in the shooting, WJZ-13 in Baltimore is reporting.

Original: Mutliple people have been injured in a reported shooting at a warehouse complex in Aberdeen, Maryland. The shooting was confirmed by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and the situation remains active.

More than 1,000 people work at that warehouse. Some area schools have also been placed on lockdown.

“We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims,” the department stated. “The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD.”

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

“Deputies were dispatched to the reported shooting at 9:09 a.m,” they added in a followup tweet. Additionally, the shooting reportedly took place about 30 minutes northeast of Baltimore, Maryland, according to CNN.

Police said the shooter has not yet been taken into custody.

Media Staging for the shooting in the area of Spesutia Rd and Perryman Rd is at the intersection of Short Lane and Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7). — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

WMAR-2 News reports that there is a heavy police presence at the location of the shooting and that multiple nearby elementary schools are currently on lockdown while police investigate.

“It’s mostly warehouses in the area,” Colleen Hendrickson, lives and works nearby, told WJZ-13 in Baltimore. “It’s usually just a really sleepy place. … It’s the most chaotic I’ve ever seen it.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he is “closely monitoring the horrific” situation. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support,” he added.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. //t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

In addition to the police and the state Governor, the local fire department has also commented on the situation, saying that residents and commuters should “avoid the area” due to the “heavy police, fire and EMS presence in the area of Spesutia and Perryman Road.”

Medic leaving area of shooting with multiple victims in business park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen police just told me shooter not apprehended, situation “fluid” pic.twitter.com/8FmRRA7WnE — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 20, 2018

WPTV has reported that the shooting does appear to have taken place in a building that appears to be in a business park area.

Witnesses said multiple police departments and ambulances are responding.

“It’s been absolutely crazy. Everything is cut off, all the roads are cut off. They’re not even supposed to let cars down here, and they’re just using any larger vehicles, they’re letting through,” Hendrickson told WJZ-13. “They’re telling some people to divert through the graveyard, somewhat. But there’s so many cars. I think I counted at least ambulances, and that’s just when I was counting.”