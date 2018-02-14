Watch Students Flee Shooting at Florida High School

A new video from the scene of the reported high school shooting in Parkland, Florida shows students fleeing across the parking lot.

Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida flee amid reports of a shooting at the school. https://t.co/O0pXTKDQ3y pic.twitter.com/s53xK8mcBp — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018



The video comes from ABC News. The shooting reportedly began at Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday afternoon. Students were evacuated while police, SWAT teams, the FBI and the ATF filed into the school to try and control the situation.

The shooter remains at large.

At least 20 people are injured, according to local CNN affiliate WSVN. Aerial footage of the school shows people lying on the ground getting emergency treatment until ambulances can take them away.

The Broward County Sheriff is covering the story as it unfolds on Twitter, advising locals on traffic constraints and urging people to stay away from the area.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here’s what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018



The shooter was last spotted on the west side of a three-story building on campus. He was wearing a black hat, a burgundy shirt and black pants.

Some students have been seen sprinting from the building when possible, as shown above, while some have been led out in single file, orderly fashion by law enforcement or school officials.

Law enforcement on the scene is heavily armed, with a tank reportedly on school premises.

ABC News spoke to several parents who are at the school already. Students began texting and posting about the incident shortly after 3 p.m. One mother said that her daughter was texting her from inside a locked classroom, saying “she’s terrified.”

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018



When asked how many shots he heard inside the school, one eyewitness told ABC News “too many to count.”