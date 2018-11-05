Shooter at Large After Multiple People Were Shot at California Rehab Center

One person is dead and two others have been injured after a shooter opened fire inside a California rehab center.

According to the Daily Mail, deputies with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of wounded employees at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael, California following a shooting early Monday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found three shooting victims — one man who died at the scene, as well as a man and a woman who were taken to Marin General Hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting. Their conditions were not immediately known and none of the victims have been identified.

The shooter fled following the incident, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a search by officers from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, San Rafael Police Department, Novato Police Department, Central Marin Police Authority and the California Highway Patrol, who used their helicopter unit to aid in the search.

“They were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect fled the scene. The immediate area is secure and no one is in danger currently in the immediate area,” Sgt. Michael Brovelli told local station ABC 7.

A motive behind the attack is not known and no arrests have yet been made. The area surrounding the rehab center has since been deemed safe.

“Our hearts are with the staff,clients and families affected at Helen Vine Recovery Center,” said Buckelew Programs, the owner of the rehab center. “We will post updates here as they become available.”

The Helen Vine Recovery Center is a licensed 26-bed co-ed residential detoxification program that offers recovery-oriented services to those suffering alcohol and drug addiction “as well as co-occurring psychiatric problems,” according to the facility’s website.

“Not only does Helen Vine give people with drug or alcohol problems — including those that have a mental illness — a chance to begin their recovery, they can also find support, acceptance and hope through individualized programs including counseling, education about alcohol and drug addiction, 12-step meetings, medical services, wellness and life care tools, relapse prevention and community mentors,” the website reads.

The center, opened 24 hours a day, is staffed by 15 people and is the only detox center in Marin County.