Sherri Papini's Husband Files for Divorces Amid Fake Kidnapping Saga

It looks like Sherri Papini is going to be single as she awaits the consequences for faking her 2016 kidnapping. The world watched as Sherri spoke with media outlets and as concerned citizens tried to piece together what occurred during her bizarre disappearance and return. She'd claimed she was kidnapped and tortured after being taken while out on a jog in Nov. 2016. She was found wandering in a parking lot 22 days later — on Thanksgiving Day. Her husband, Keith Papini, and their families and community welcomed her back with open arms as Keith publicly stood by his wife and commended her on her bravery. But investigators soon learned that Sherri was actually hiding out with a lover. She reportedly told the other man that Keith was abusive.

Just last week, Sherri pleaded guilty to the hoax. In a statement released by her attorney last week, Sherri said that she was "deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me. I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done."

Now Keith wants out. He filed for divorce on Wednesday, April 19. Their divorce is classified as a "dissolution with minor children." Keith is requesting custody of the pair's two children. He also states in the filing that Sherri "has not been acting in a rational manner," referencing her guilty plea.

In a statement obtained by People Magazine, Keith spoke on the decision to divorce. "I wish to make it clear that my goal is to provide a loving, safe, stable environment for [the pair's children] and I believe the requested orders are consistent with that goal and the best interests of the children. I do not want to say anything in the pleadings connected to this matter that would inflame the situation or attract media attention."