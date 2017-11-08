Official Speaks out About New Sherri Papini Surveillance Video

Sherri Papini was abducted in November 2016, and was eventually released that same month. She was found on Interstate 5 by a motorist at around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, although her abduction is still unsolved.

In an effort to solve her case, authorities released a surveillance video from just before Papini was found, showing her running to a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Woodland, California just before running to the Interstate where she was spotted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shasta County sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Jackson told People he has “no problems” with the context of the video, noting that Papini was looking for help.

Up Next: New Surveillance Video Shows Sherri Papini Minutes Before Being Found

“I have no issues about her condition upon her being located seven minutes later,” he said. “She is chained.”

Papini was found bound at the waist by a chain with her left wrist attached to chain with a zip tie. She had hose clamps on each of her ankles, although her ankles were not bound together. Papini’s husband, Keith, added that his wife was covered in bruises from being beaten. She was also branded on her shoulder and weighed a startling 87 lbs.

“You can kind of see how her left hand is bound a little bit to the side, which is consistent with being tethered to the chain,” Jackson says in the video. “Her ankles were independent so she was able to move. I have no problems with the context of the video and her being found seven minutes later. [Her feet] were not tied together. She had free movement on her legs.”

While the video was discovered shortly after Papini was found, authorities released the footage to hopefully jog the memory of anyone who may know something about the case.

More: Woman Who Spotted Sherri Papini Says She’s Still ‘Haunted’ by Look in Her Eyes

“Maybe there are persons out there that know something and they are just not sure they want to come forward because of media,” Jackson said. “We are just trying to spur some folks that if they do have information out there and they did see something, coupled with the fact that we have suspect sketches that are out, maybe there is that one person who has that one piece of information that can help.”

“When you are dealing with cases like this, you never know if somebody out there has information that is just reluctant for whatever reason,” he added. “If anybody saw anything we need you to call.”

Photo Credit: GoFundMe