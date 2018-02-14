Twitter Drags Shaun White for Stepping on US Flag After Winter Olympics Win

Shaun White may have just made history at the Winter Olympics, but Twitter is still very mad at him.

The American snowboarder won Winter Olympics gold for a historic third time in the snowboarding halfpipe scoring an impressive 97.75 score in his final run to become the first person to a trio of Olympic gold medals in the sport.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eagle-eye viewers, however, were quick to criticize the athlete after he was shown dragging and accidentally stepping on the United States flag as he walked away from the site of the competition.

“Shaun White, don’t drag our flag” a user tweeted along with a video of the athlete.

Shaun White, don’t drag our flag. pic.twitter.com/NQEfi3V0kt — Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) February 14, 2018

Many social media users jumped on the bandwagon to drag White for his behavior.

So excited Shaun White got the gold but was it just me or did my eyes really see him dragging the American Flag on the ground……AND walking on it?? #happy #nothappy — Susan Wilson (@GraysonVaNSA) February 14, 2018

@shaunwhite

congratulations! but, after, you dragged the flag on the ground stepping on it The flag deserves highest respect

Men/women died defending your right to pursue your dreams

loving remembrance of

my son,

PFC Jed W. Lindstrom

Maintenance Troop

1/11ACR RSS

U.S. Army — annette lindstrom (@amltwkr) February 14, 2018

However the majority were quick to point out that White was not stepping on the flag on purpose, he was merely distracted celebrating his historic win.

If you’re the type of person that criticizes Shaun White for accidently dropping and stepping on the flag after he just won a FUCKING GOLD MEDAL…youre the worst. And that’s coming from a veteran. pic.twitter.com/k0CY9JS762 — TJ Mullins (@TheTjMullins16) February 14, 2018

Me waiting for Donald Trump to tweet about Shaun White “disrespecting” the flag pic.twitter.com/WKnCdaWVUn — Ismael C (@cis455) February 14, 2018

This just in: If you are complaining about #ShaunWhite dragging the American flag on the ground he has done amazing job representing #TeamUSA and he even bowed during the ceremony. You say disrespectful, I say get a life! Ya did real well brotherl @shaunwhite#Pyeongchang2018 — Cal Gaines (@CalGainesPhoto) February 14, 2018

People are mad at Shaun White because he let the flag drag on the ground in his excitement while crying and carrying his board and helmet pic.twitter.com/e3N4jJpsHz — UCF is 13-0 💛🖤⚔️ (@Toya_J) February 14, 2018

According to HuffPost, White led the field after the first round, as judges gave his initial effort a 94.25 score, but Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano edged to the front with a 95.25 in the second round.

In the last round, with the last run of the final, White pulled a near-perfect run and stole the gold in a triumphant last round. Viewers saw live as White celebrate his historic win with his family and spectators.

White is now on top of the all-time Olympic gold medal tally for snowboarding, which was introduced to the Winter Games in 1998, with wins at the 2006 Torino Games and 2010 Vancouver Games.

It was the fourth gold for the United States in Pyeongchang, with all four medals coming in snowboarding. U.S. athletes have managed to claim golds in all snowboarding competitions thus far, with Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson taking honors in men’s and women’s slopestyle, and Chloe Kim winning the women’s halfpipe on Tuesday.

The early signs pointed to a White win after he posted a 98.50 score on his second run in the qualifying rounds of the halfpipe on Tuesday.

“I started seeing everyone putting these great runs in and I figured I would step it up,” White told NBC Sports. “They motivated me to send it on that last one.”

He later tweeted that he had been looking forward to the final for four years, since his disappointing performance in Sochi, where he dropped out of the slopestyle competition and placed fourth in the halfpipe.

Coverage of the Winter Olympics can be found on NBC, NBC Sports, USA and The Olympic Network.