Shannen Doherty Gives Tearful Update on Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty has bravely and beautifully confronted her cancer diagnosis, sharing her battle with the world and trying to empower others despite her own struggle. The 90210 actress sat down with Chelsea Handler and gave an emotional account of her experience since the diagnosis.

“I think what’s beautiful and hard and interesting about cancer is that it tears you down and builds you, and tears you down and builds you,” the actress says in a clip from Netflix’s Chelsea. “It remakes you so many different times. The person I thought I was supposed to be or was going to be or who I thought I was six months ago is now somebody completely different. I realize, ‘Wow, I really thought that I was so brave and so gracious this entire time and really I was just hiding.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even the host cannot hide her emotions at that point.

“Don’t cry! Don’t cry!” Doherty tells her, as the two women try to regain their composure.

“Well, I mean, all right — hold on a second,” Handler says as she tips her head back and fans away tears.

“This was very hard and not humbling – because I’ve already been humbled by cancer,” Doherty continues. “It was hard in the sense of rethinking sort of who you are and how you come to terms with who are now and accepting it and looking at your husband and thinking like, ‘Dude, I’m so sorry.’”

The 45-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy after announcing in August that her breast cancer had spread.

