Shake Shack Customers Can Snag a Free Burger Through January 2

Calling all burger lovers!

Shake Shack is offering its customers free burgers from Wednesday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, with the delicious deal just the thing to help tide you over during the days between Christmas and New Year’s.

To claim the tasty freebie, customers can place an order valued at $10 or more and enter the code THANKYOU18 at checkout. One caveat — orders must be placed using the Shake Shack app or online at order.shakeshack.com, and the promotion can only be used one time.

While the burger isn’t fully free, the deal is enticing enough to add an extra item to your own order or use the buy-one-get-one style bargain to share dinner with a friend.

The deal is good at most Shake Shack locations save for spots at airports, ballparks and stadiums in the states lucky enough to have a Shack Shack in their midst.

This isn’t the first time the hot dog-cart-turned-burger chain has given out free food, as it previously delighted customers with free fries on election day and free burgers at select locations on National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18.

Shake Shack isn’t the only chain giving out free food during the current holiday interim, as Panera Bread is on the tail end of a deal allowing customers free bagels for the rest of the year.

Patrons who are not yet members of Panera’s rewards program can take advantage of that deal by heading to panerabread.com to create an account, after which they may proceed to head to any of the chain’s U.S. locations for your free bagel.

The bagel deal is for new members only, and customers who sign up for the program can redeem one free bagel per day through Dec. 31. The deal will automatically be rewarded into each user’s MyPanera account and is not available for online or kiosk orders.

Several other fast food restaurants offer customers incentives to download their apps, with chains like Baskin-Robbins, Cinnabon, Krispy Kreme, Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, TGI Fridays and more all teasing the promise of free food in exchange for a sign up.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com