Several Injured, Suspect Shot Following Black Friday Stabbing on London Bridge

It’s been reported that several people were injured during a Black Friday stabbing incident on the London Bridge, with the suspect apparently having been shot. According to Yahoo! News, the incident occurred across the River Thames part of the bridge, and ended up causing the area to be closed down. Police reported that officers were called to the area around 1:58 pm (1358 GMT), and stated “A man has been detained. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement on the incident, saying, “I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response.”

Additionally, Interior minister Priti Patel said the violent event had made her “very concerned.”

#UPDATE London Bridge across the River Thames in the centre of the British capital was shut down on Friday after several people were injured and a man was held following a stabbing https://t.co/805C8CPohK #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/9Z0tANOJq1 — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 29, 2019

Over on Twitter, the AFP news agency reported that London police are “treating London Bridge stabbing as ‘terror-related’ as a precaution.” They also confirmed that “one man” was shot during the incident.

Notably, a Twitter user named AmandaHunter87 posted a video of armed police aiming their weapons down the the bridge, but no context as to what was happening in that moment was provided.

One user commented on what the situation appeared to be, writing, “Armed officers standing 50 feet away and tentatively creeping further back from a lone, already shot, perp.

Nothing shouts competent, fearless police take-down better than this clip.”

Also on Twitter, Metropolitan Police added, “At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police.”

CBS News reported that one eyewitness, Einer Orn, told BBC News, “All of a sudden we saw some police cars and then moments later heard two gunshots,” Orn, who works near London Bridge, added that he heard “gunshots and people started to run off the bridge.”

DEVELOPING: Several people stabbed near London bridge https://t.co/ZADHSxgQNN pic.twitter.com/uEh3tX1YWz — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 29, 2019

At this time, there is no word exactly how many victims were injured in the incident.