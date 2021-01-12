‘Several’ Capitol Police Officers Suspended Due to Their Behavior During Riots

It’s been reported that “several” Capitol Police officers have been suspended due to their behavior during the riots. According to CNN, a spokesperson for Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) stated that at least 10 Capitol Police officers are currently under investigation for their roles in the violent insurrection carried out by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. The outlet noted that a House aide separately stated that it may be as many as 17 officers that are being investigated.

Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has since issued a statement on the disciplinary actions. She said that the department “has been actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies. Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination. Several USCP officers have already been suspended pending the outcome of their investigations.”

UPDATE: Tim Ryan’s office telling us that there have NOT been any arrests of members of law enforcement for their role in the 1/6 riots on Cap Hill.

There are multiple investigations ongoing and at least 2 officers have been suspended. https://t.co/63OaPEI2eC — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 11, 2021

The mounting evidence against Capitol Police officers includes footage of one officer taking selfies with members of the mob. Another officer was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while directing some of the domestic terrorists around the building. CNN reports that investigations into police ties to the mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists are crucial as federal investigators have noted that the skills of law enforcement officers can be useful to extremists groups.

Regarding the video footage of the officers in question, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who chairs one of the House committees that oversee Capitol Police, stated that there will be House investigations into the clips. “A number of social media have indicated concerns about individual officers who, you know, if you look at the video, may have taken selfies with these seditionists or even let them in,” Lofgren said. “We need to thoroughly investigate that, but I also know there were many officers who responded with tremendous bravery. Many officers were injured protecting the Capitol and we do thank them for their patriotism in protecting this temple of democracy.”

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, commented on the actions of officers involved with the mob, saying, “There’s a big difference between walking down Pennsylvania Avenue and expressing yourself and going into a building where rioters pushed police and hit police and pushed them out of the way to get in.” Wexler added, “That will be the question. They just came and they marched, versus did they go inside the building and become part of a (riot).”