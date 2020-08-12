Senator Chuck Schumer Sparks Spirited Response Over Scathing Donald Trump, GOP Criticism

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has ignited a fierce debate on social media after he took to Twitter to criticize President Donald Trump and the GOP's response to the ongoing economic crisis. Just days after negotiations collapsed, Schumer claimed Republicans "don't understand the magnitude of the problems on Main Street" and criticized their stimulus relief proposals as only providing aid to the wealthy.

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans say a tax cut for wealthy investors will help fight the COVID economic crisis, but think $600/week is too much for 30 million unemployed Americans. They simply don’t understand the magnitude of the problems on Main Street. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2020

While Democrats had sought to extend the $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits in their HEROES Act proposal, their Republican counterparts had been much more critical of it. Although some had called for the benefit to disappear completely, the GOP wished to extend it through September at a reduced rate of $400 per month under the HEALS Act before cutting benefits to just 70% a worker's wages beginning in October. Trump, meanwhile, signed an executive order Saturday to extend the benefit at $400 per week for approximately a month, though $100 of that amount would have to be provided by states, some of which have already said they cannot afford to do.

Schumer, who was among four people at the negotiation table, has been vocal with his criticisms since talks ground to a complete halt on Friday. He has frequently blamed Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration for not being willing to provide the necessary aid to American people. His Tuesday comments sparked a spirited response from Twitter users.