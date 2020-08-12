Senator Chuck Schumer Sparks Spirited Response Over Scathing Donald Trump, GOP Criticism
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has ignited a fierce debate on social media after he took to Twitter to criticize President Donald Trump and the GOP's response to the ongoing economic crisis. Just days after negotiations collapsed, Schumer claimed Republicans "don't understand the magnitude of the problems on Main Street" and criticized their stimulus relief proposals as only providing aid to the wealthy.
President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans say a tax cut for wealthy investors will help fight the COVID economic crisis, but think $600/week is too much for 30 million unemployed Americans.
They simply don’t understand the magnitude of the problems on Main Street.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2020
While Democrats had sought to extend the $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits in their HEROES Act proposal, their Republican counterparts had been much more critical of it. Although some had called for the benefit to disappear completely, the GOP wished to extend it through September at a reduced rate of $400 per month under the HEALS Act before cutting benefits to just 70% a worker's wages beginning in October. Trump, meanwhile, signed an executive order Saturday to extend the benefit at $400 per week for approximately a month, though $100 of that amount would have to be provided by states, some of which have already said they cannot afford to do.
Schumer, who was among four people at the negotiation table, has been vocal with his criticisms since talks ground to a complete halt on Friday. He has frequently blamed Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration for not being willing to provide the necessary aid to American people. His Tuesday comments sparked a spirited response from Twitter users.
Imagine if all y’all got off twitter and actually got an aid package passed? Tweets don’t put food on the table.— Pandora Blackthorne (@SookieVamp) August 12, 2020
I have thought from the beginning that the aid to Americans should be dermined with basic needs placed first and designated to roll out every month or every two months. The urgency of day one should still be the urgency of today. Apathy and complacency are our enemies.— Jayne Cudzil (@JayneCudzil) August 12, 2020
Trickle down economics doesn't work! It trickles UP!@SenBobCasey @SenToomey @RepFredKeller https://t.co/oJIdk9w4DK— AJ Wilber (@ajwilber) August 12, 2020
But we need help NOW. Please go back to negotiate NOW. People are running out of money while you all bicker. Time to work together for the people and find compromise on both ends. Please help us NOW.— Lisa Pedrick Young (@Pedgie77) August 12, 2020
CORRECTION: They understand the magnitude of the crisis. They simply don't care.— NerdyGinger7310 (@Nerdy415) August 12, 2020
How messed up is that? I know they know trickle down does not work. But they’ll use that excuse for the capital gains tax cut.— Tymcbray (@tymcbray) August 12, 2020
And they’ll claim to be fiscally conservative.
Republicans don't care about Main Street https://t.co/PeI0jqPOBw— Destroy ALEC ---- WEAR A MASK (@Destroy_ALEC) August 12, 2020
And, sadly, never will https://t.co/Gimm97sk0K— Vicki Mastro (@vickim111) August 12, 2020
I think they understand, they are just so drunk on trickle-down that they cannot accept any other option.— Jack Baur (@kcorstel) August 12, 2020
It's just more of the Republican "trickle-down" economic plan. It has never worked. Thanks to this Republican philosophy there is a larger disparity between the poor and the wealthy than ever before. Nothing ever trickles down.— Valynn (@Valynn286) August 12, 2020
They only understand the magnitude of the problems on Wall Street and the bank accounts.— Dumpy Trumpy (@DumpyTrumpy3) August 12, 2020
Wall Street got a 3 trillion dollar bailout already. And they want a tax cut on top?— Robert Fanney (@robertscribbler) August 12, 2020
do not leave us again for a vacation without sending the $1200 stimulus check..one party will will our votes over this and the other will be the loser https://t.co/5PB3XhtwCC— betty (@bettydavidsone1) August 12, 2020
It’s not that they don’t understand, it’s that they don’t care.— VoteClub (@octoberskeye) August 12, 2020