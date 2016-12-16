Selena Gomez Talks Fitness, Beauty and Why She Envies Blake Lively

(Photo: Twitter / @LifeWithSelG)

After returning to the spotlight at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, Selena Gomez is getting candid.

In one of her first interviews since stepping out of the public eye to focus on her health in August, the singer spoke to Elle magazine about staying fit, burrito beds and why she envies Blake Lively.

“I’m horrible at discipline when it comes to working out,” Gomez admitted. “I’m one of those people who’s like, ‘Ah, I ran for five minutes. I think I’m good.’ Not the best, so I’ve been working with my trainer Amy Rosoff Davis for a year now, and when we started the tour, I really wanted to keep it up. I wanted to be healthy; I wanted to feel good. I just wanted to make sure I was the best I could be for the show and for my fans.”

The 24-year-old also dished about one of her favorite fitness tricks- a sweat bed, which she described as “a burrito that I wrap myself up in.”

“You lay in these beds in a sweatsuit, and they wrap you up and you sweat for 45 minutes and it releases all the toxins of your body,” she explained. “I know it sounds gross, but you just sit in your sweat for an hour and don’t immediately shower because there’s natural collagen in your toxins that it actually makes your skin feel softer before you wash it all off. It feels incredible.”

“It’s changed my skin, it’s kind of changed my body as well, so it feels really good,” she added. “That’s kind of been something that works for me personally.”

The star also talked beauty, revealing that she sees her hair as her “statement piece.” Despite that, however, Gomez admitted that actress Blake Lively does gigve her a bit of hair envy.

“I’ve never met her, but I just love her hair,” she dished. “I think she’s got beautiful, effortless hair. I think she’s super beachy.”

“I also really love, love, love Rachel McAdams, and the reason why I love her hair is because she can always change it up, and she can always kind of…I don’t know,” Gomez added. “If you think about it from Wedding Crashers to Mean Girls to The Notebook, she’s always changing her hair. It’s like short and long and beautiful. She’s kind of classy that way. Those are two people that are not my friends, but I love them, and I think they have really good hair.”