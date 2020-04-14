See Wild Homemade Masks Photos People Are Posting Online During the Coronavorus Pandemic

With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending that everyone where cloth face-coverings when leaving their homes, many people have put their creativity into making some intriguing homemade masks. Surgical masks and even N95 respirators are still in short supply in the U.S., but according to the CDC, cloth face masks can still help prevent the spread of COVID-19 — the coronavirus. That is opens up a whole new world of fashion possibilities.

When the coronavirus reached the U.S., the CDC initially said that homemade face masks were unnecessary for the average person. The organization changed its tune recently, saying that masks were an optional recommendation for people who had to go out in public. Experts said that even simple cloth coverings could help asymptomatic carriers from spreading the the virus through sneezes, coughs and other saliva escaping on the breath. This broad new recommendation has brought out some of the nation’s innovative spirit.

Many people have simply pulled out their favorite scarf, bandana or other handkerchief to tie around their heads as a mask. Others have followed the Surgeon Generals directions for making a surgical-style mask with rubber bands. However, the most industrious have pulled out sewing machines and gotten to work stitching up some unique garments.

Not everyone is on board with the cloth face masks just yet. Last week, CBS News reported on a research memo sent from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to the White House, warning that data on the masks’ effectiveness are “inconclusive.” Meanwhile, according to a report by CNN, many non-white Americans say they do not feel safe wearing masks because they expect to face racially-motivated suspicion if they do.

Some also see the masks as a grim sign of the times, and a constant reminder of the coronavirus crisis. Hopefully, some of the patterns and designs in the works will help normalize masks and bring some levity to them, as people continue to adjust to life in the ongoing pandemic. Here is a look at some of the most creative masks being shared on social media.

Superhero-Themed

It was either homemade sourdough or homemade masks. My sewing skills edged out the baking skills today! pic.twitter.com/frIb0e1XM1 — Lee-Hwa Tai, PhD (@Tai_ImmunoLab) April 13, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic is especially scary for kids, but homemade masks can be a way for parents to engage them. Many are showing off patterns with superheroes or other things their kids love, helping to interest them in virus prevention.

Homemade by Grandma

Homemade masks by grandma! pic.twitter.com/q0xgIPFvUA — Yessica Flores (@YessicaLFlores) April 13, 2020

Masks are also spurring many people to dust off old sewing machines or break out a needle and thread. In some cases, it is giving families a chance to pass on old skills that might have faded away otherwise. Plus, there is nothing quite like an article made by a grandparent with love.

Inspiring

Went grocery shopping this morning and about 30% of the other people in the store were wearing masks. It was interesting to see all of the variations (surgical, bandana, homemade, scarf). Also made me appreciate just how much we can communicate with our eyes alone. pic.twitter.com/tr94SIVQ0G — Danni Loe (she/her) (@dannibelow) April 13, 2020

Many people are finding homemade masks to be a good indicator of how seriously people are taking the coronavirus, and how dedicated they are to protecting each other. Optimists are treating this as an opportunity to show gratitude to their community.

Donations

Thank you! We appreciate the many donations of homemade masks for essential city workers, we have enough for now. We will continue accepting N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable coveralls and waterless hand cleaner for first responders. Thank you!https://t.co/DsBR7JGuDh pic.twitter.com/GKDOPKOIJk — City of Ankeny (@CityOfAnkeny) April 13, 2020

In some dire cases, medical staff and other front-line workers in the coronavirus have been forced to wear cloth masks instead of respirators or surgical gear. While far from ideal, it has shown the resilience of the community, as many people have donated homemade masks to their local hospitals in all kinds of patterns.

Neighborhood Giveaway

#myGAneighborhood Free homemade virus masks in College Park pic.twitter.com/CZdSU5me1L — RJ Riediger (@rjriediger) April 13, 2020

Others are trying to share their creations with neighbors in the same way. Many people have posted about the handy seamstress in their neighborhood helping to make sure that everyone stays covered.

Cleaning Methods

Are y’all really out here microwaving your homemade masks? Smh 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7mJeG6lM1t — Soph (@sophiejo007) April 13, 2020

Like all new things, there have been some hiccups in the adoption of cloth face masks. For example, some people have been misled to believe that putting masks in the microwave is a quick way to clean them. Instead, they have ended up with a fire hazard on their hands. Experts say you should wash a cloth face mask after every use, and avoid touching it with your hands while out in public.

Skincare

me w my homemade face masks pic.twitter.com/310f9ateFw — jungkooks gf⁷ (@jkswifu) April 13, 2020

puzzles, face masks, homemade biscuits and harry potter marathon is how I would describe my weekend pic.twitter.com/zA6qu2IRIO — alex (@aIexthepixie) April 13, 2020

Of course, when they hear about “face masks,” many people have a different thing in mind — skincare products. Many people have gleefully posted selfies of their “face masks” while social distancing.

Effectiveness Debate

Finally, many people online seem to be exhausted by the debate about whether cloth masks are really effective. They note that, at the very least, wearing a face-covering in public is a polite way of letting other people know you are trying to avoid contact and make your trip quick. For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.