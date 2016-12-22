Chip and Joanna Gaines Gorgeously Deck out Their Farmhouse for the Holidays

(Photo: Zach DeSart/HGTV Magazine)

Have you ever wondered how Joanna Gaines decorates her home for the holidays? Now you can! Her holiday decorating is featured in HGTV Magazine, POPSUGAR reports.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for their incredible work on their HGTV show Fixer Upper. Every house they produce is pure perfection and the same goes for their own home.

Every year by Dec. 1, the couple transforms their 1895 farmhouse on the outskirts of Waco, TX, into a winter wonderland for the holidays. And yes, it is impeccable.

“This season warms my heart,” says Joanna. “I want to celebrate it as long and as simply as I can.”

