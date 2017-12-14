Secret Santa Pays off $40K in Walmart Layaways

One secret Santa made a few holiday shoppers’ wishes come true recently when they paid for layaway orders for more than 200 people at a Walmart in New Jersey, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

Paying off more than $40,000 in layaways, the generous gift was certainly a welcome one for many customers.

Kimberly Green found out from her daughter, who works at the store, that more than $700 of the remaining balance for gifts for her nine grandchildren on layaway had been covered.

“I was like, ‘really?’” she said. “Like we need to check somebody? Call somebody?”

“Yeah it was a challenge of course because I mean, spending money on stuff is not always easy, but you gotta do what you gotta do for kids,” Green continued. “You kind of can be at ease now. Like ok, you ain’t got to worry about that big expense.”

While the gifter wished to remain anonymous, store managers say it was a local business person who made the generous move.

Green added her thanks to the mysterious gifter. “What can you say but thank you, you know?” she said. “Like I don’t know who it is. I’m not trying to find out. I’m not trying to take that person’s blessing.”

Walmart confirmed the donation in a statement to Fox News.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be,” the statement read. “The joy that comes from these transactions extends well beyond dollars and cents. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.”

Photo Credit: tishomir / Shutterstock.com