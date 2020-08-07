Second Stimulus: White House Breakdown of Negotiations Leaves People Stunned, Frustrated Online

The frustration from Americans after Washington could not come to an agreement on the next coronavirus stimulus package. Congressional Democratic leaders met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Friday for a last-ditch effort to come to some agreement before a Friday deadline, but it was not to be. Now, Mnuchin is asking President Donald Trump to follow through with his calls to sign unilateral executive orders on some of the sticking points between the two sides. It all means Americans will have to wait even longer for a second stimulus check payment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had a two-hour-plus meeting with Mnuchin and Meadows Friday. Afterward, Mnuchin said they "did not make any progress," reports USA Today. "[Meadows] and I will recommend to the president, based on our lack of activity today, to move forward with some executive orders." Earlier in the week, Trump suggested he would sign executive orders extending eviction protections, unemployment benefits, and student loan repayment relief, as well as instituting a payroll tax cut.

The talks began last week after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced the $1 trillion HEALS Act, two months after the House passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act. Democrats have called for a bigger coronavirus relief package but agreed to come down to $2 trillion on Friday. Pelosi said the White House rejected that. "I’ve told them, ‘Come back when you are ready to give us a higher number,’" Pelosi said, reports CNBC. The California Democrat said she could also cut the budget by making some of the proposed programs end earlier than planned.