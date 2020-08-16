Second Stimulus: Donald Trump Reportedly Changes Direction in Support of $1,200 Checks, Unemployment and USPS Aid

✖

President Donald Trump has previously stated opposition to additional aid for the United States Postal Service while speaking out about universal mail-in voting. He previously threatened to withhold funding for USPS after the organization borrowed $10 billion as part of the CARES Act. Now, however, Trump is reportedly willing to support more financial aid for the USPS if certain conditions are met.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made this revelation during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union. He spoke about the stalled negotiations and said that Trump would be willing to sign in the support. Meadows explained that the White House wants to pair the USPS aid with other key items. Specifically, he mentioned another stimulus check and payroll protection for small businesses.

"And so, listen, we have got a lot of people that are hurting out there. And this voting issue is key. If the Democrats feel like this is a big issue — and I talked to some of the more moderate Democrats and a few progressives as well — if this is a big deal, let's put it with a stimulus check to go to Americans" Meadows said, per Forbes. "Let's — let's put it with enhanced unemployment extension. Let's put it with small business reform in terms of the PPP and extending that. Let's get that. Will the president sign that? Yes, he will sign that. And I'm certain … that whether it's $10 billion or $25 billion or something in between, we can do that."

According to Forbes, the limited package could provide aid for the USPS, as well as support for people at home. The enhanced unemployment benefits could increase to $600 per week after Republicans only previously supported $400. Additionally, the package could also include the second $1,200 stimulus check as an advance tax credit.

The House of Representatives is currently in August recess, but the members could return the week of Aug. 24 to hold hearings about this package. Whether or not it passes is unknown. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker Pelosi have been the primary negotiators over a potential stimulus package, and they would both have to be willing to make this happen.

Meadows, however, says that Trump would be willing to sign the package. Although saying this is different than having it take place. The president previously faced questions during a press conference about providing support for the USPS. He responded by saying, "Sure, if they [Democrats] give us what we want. And it's not what I want, it's what the American people want."