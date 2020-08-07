Second Stimulus Check: When Will Donald Trump Sign an Executive Order If Talks Remain Stagnant

✖

The chances of a second stimulus check happening soon seem to be growing slim, as negotiations between top Democrats and the Trump administration have reportedly grown stagnant. This has many citizens wondering when President Donald Trump will sign an executive order if the talks don't progress further. According to The Hill, Trump says it could happen as soon as this weekend. The orders would be related to unemployment insurance benefits, reinstating a federal moratorium on evictions, and suspending payroll tax.

Regarding the executive orders, Trump was quoted as saying, "They’re being drawn now." He added, "We’ll see what happens. It’s possible we’ll make a deal, but it’s also possible we won’t." If an official deal is not reached, Trump said on Thursday that he would sign his executive order "probably tomorrow afternoon," or maybe on Saturday. The current negotiations over the next coronavirus are being handled by Democrat leaders Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with Trump administration officials White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. As of Wednesday, Meadows said that the negotiators were still "trillions of dollars apart in terms of what Democrats and Republicans hopefully will ultimately compromise on."

#BREAKING: Sec. Steven Mnuchin, Mark Meadows will recommend President Trump to move ahead with executive orders on rent, student loans, unemployment: "We agree with the Speaker this is not the first choice but people have run out of the enhanced unemployment." pic.twitter.com/VY9zqG54Rx — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

"We're making progress," Schumer previously said. "We really went down issue by issue by issue, slogging through them." He continued: "They made some concessions, which we appreciated. We made some concessions, which they appreciated. We’re still far away on a lot of the important issues, but we’re continuing to go at it."

Regardless of what it takes to get a new bill approved, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he is prepared to support whatever agreement is reached between the Democrats and the White House. "Wherever this thing settles between the president of the United States and his team, that have to sign it into law, and the Democrat not insignificant minority in the Senate and majority in the House, is something I’m prepared to support even if I have some problems with certain parts of it," McConnell said. At this time, it seems as if the negotiations will be postponed for a few days, or until all parties involved can reconvene to resume their discussions over what the next bill should include.