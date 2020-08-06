Second Stimulus Check: Republican Senators Growing Anxious Over Relief Negotiations

✖

With a second round of stimulus checks still seemingly nowhere in sight, Republican senators are reportedly growing anxious over the current relief bill negotiations. According to CNN, GOP members of the Senate are said to be worried over how long it is taking to get a bill agreed upon. They are also reported to be upset that they have been kept out of the negotiations, which are only being done behind closed doors with top officials.

"There is a little progress, but it is not very encouraging," said Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue. "As a practical guy working on this, I am worried. My caution is that we don't do something that is very irresponsible." Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley has also commented, saying, "It worries me that we have no idea what the final product will be here." He later added, "I think it's concerning that we don't have any idea really what's going on. I think a lot of senators have that sentiment." GOP Sen. Mike Rounds, of South Dakota, offered, "I really want to see a program, but not at any cost," Rounds said. "I would love to be a part of a solution, but not at any cost."

Oh Republicans are anxious?? Why weren’t they anxious during the 2 months after the House passed their relief bill when Rs refused to negotiate? Or when McConnell sent the Senate home for half of July? Or when he refused to join the current talks?

https://t.co/TEtqnuGxNS — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2020

GOP Senator Ron Johnson has been working on misplaced wages amendment for the bill, but when asked about a Senate leaders making time for a vote on said amendment, he replied, "I have no idea what they're thinking." Not all GOP members are overly worried about their vested interests, however. When asked if she thinks that Republican leaders should agree to more funding for state and local governments, Maine Senator Susan Collins said, "I hope so. I don't want to see first responders... as well as sanitation crews and public works employs laid off and losing their jobs plus disrupting essential services."

Regarding the negotiations that have been taking place between McConnell has said he is prepared to support whatever agreement is reached between the Democrats and the Trump Administration. "Wherever this thing settles between the president of the United States and his team, that have to sign it into law, and the Democrat not insignificant minority in the Senate and majority in the House, is something I’m prepared to support even if I have some problems with certain parts of it," McConnell said.