Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Goes Ballistic After GOP Plan Allows for Deduction of Business Lunches

The GOP's proposed HEALS Act is being met with backlash from more than just Democrats. After Senate Republicans revealed their stimulus package Monday following a delay last week, social media erupted in anger over a provision that would increase the deduction for business meals.

After President Donald Trump pushed for such a measure earlier this year, claiming that such deductions would bring restaurants back "strong than ever," a section of the package offered by Sen. Tim Scott would allow taxpayers to deduct 100 percent of the costs of business meals through the end of the year if the meals are from restaurants, according to The Hill. Current laws enable for a 50 percent deduction. Addressing the measure, Scott said that it would "lead to more customers, more opportunities for hardworking waitstaff and kitchen staff, and much needed revenue for small businesses across the country."

The deduction, however, is already facing harsh criticism. Along with push back from Democrats, with Rep. Lloyd Doggett stating that the provision is "tailor-made to benefit the Trump family," social media exploded in anger. Across Twitter, Americans slammed the proposal, claiming that there are other things that should take precedence over a meal deduction for business. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.