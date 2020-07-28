Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Goes Ballistic After GOP Plan Allows for Deduction of Business Lunches
The GOP's proposed HEALS Act is being met with backlash from more than just Democrats. After Senate Republicans revealed their stimulus package Monday following a delay last week, social media erupted in anger over a provision that would increase the deduction for business meals.
After President Donald Trump pushed for such a measure earlier this year, claiming that such deductions would bring restaurants back "strong than ever," a section of the package offered by Sen. Tim Scott would allow taxpayers to deduct 100 percent of the costs of business meals through the end of the year if the meals are from restaurants, according to The Hill. Current laws enable for a 50 percent deduction. Addressing the measure, Scott said that it would "lead to more customers, more opportunities for hardworking waitstaff and kitchen staff, and much needed revenue for small businesses across the country."
The deduction, however, is already facing harsh criticism. Along with push back from Democrats, with Rep. Lloyd Doggett stating that the provision is "tailor-made to benefit the Trump family," social media exploded in anger. Across Twitter, Americans slammed the proposal, claiming that there are other things that should take precedence over a meal deduction for business. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
**Child hunger is spiking across the country**
House Dems: We need a 15% increase in SNAP benefits & to invest $3B in school meal programs.
Senate GOP: Let’s make sure businesses can still write off $500 lunches at Charlie Palmer.https://t.co/oPhxqPH1EI— Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) July 28, 2020
My head has exploded.
The GOP bill cuts the $600 unemployment bump for job loss due to Covid... but don't worry rich working people, it increases business deductions for meals & entertainment. MEALS & ENTERTAINMENT.
During a pandemic.
Non-rich MAGATS are such easy marks.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 28, 2020
GOP stimulus plan:
Tax deduction for three-martini lunches.
Nothing for 26 million Americans who don't have enough food to eat. https://t.co/UKhv3FHKzV— Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) July 27, 2020
Soooooo the stimulus bill proposes that companies can deduct 100% of business meals then calls that Act the “Supporting America’s Restaurant Workers Act”? To me that helps businesses, not restaurants or the workers.
And who is going out for business lunches?! https://t.co/2FFK4ZD5E7— JenniferF (@j5foun10) July 28, 2020
The coronavirus stimulus bill likely represents the last chance the conservative movement will have to enact major policy changes for a decade, and their grand vision is...tax deductions for business lunches? Coronavirus liability protections for businesses?
...really?— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) July 28, 2020
Leave it to the abominable GOP - against workers, but always with a bag of goodies - deduction of business lunches. https://t.co/clWub8ffyt— Oksana Yonan (@1Truthkeeper) July 28, 2020
Tax breaks for business. Of course.
“Under a measure spearheaded by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the legislation offers a 100 percent deduction on business meals through the end of 2020.” https://t.co/Ho2e4qpKqA— Roger Tansey 🌊🌊🌊 (@rogertansey) July 28, 2020
Oh good. Everyday struggling workers always file business expense reports for meals and entertainment.— Susan (@12foxfire) July 27, 2020
Good morning.
Yesterday Republicans introduced their stimulus bill that cuts unemployment benefits by $1,600 a month and increases the ability of CEOs to deduct the costs of business lunches.
Vote them all out. https://t.co/xOoPxZ26YP— 🇺🇸Professor K #VoteBlue2020🇺🇸 #VoteByMail (@HeideggerFan) July 28, 2020
Incredible. It's the name you would associate with minimum wage or paid sick leave legislation, but instead it increases how much of a restaurant meal corporations and other businesses can deduct. pic.twitter.com/GVr0wDE2ys— Brendan Duke (@Brendan_Duke) July 27, 2020
What idiocy is this? 100% tax deduction for biz lunches thru end of yr, added to next GOP stimulus bill (during a pandemic no less)?! #grift some more GOP aka. Greed Over People! VOTE. THEM. OUT. pic.twitter.com/BZiYfUJjpG— karma c'mon😷✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿🌊 (@saltyvicki) July 28, 2020
So all those Americans whose unemployment benefits are about to run out, whose housing is in jeopardy...can take solace in the knowledge that their business lunches and dinners will be 100% deductible.
Once again Trump looks out for his ACTUAL base. https://t.co/Efd8ghIsax— Terry Dresbach (@draiochta14) July 27, 2020
america: we need money to eat and keep our lights on
republicans: got it, you need a deduction for fancy business lunches— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 27, 2020
WHO IS HAVING BUSINESS LUNCHES NOW?? https://t.co/94sUvP8XEA— China 🌮 (@chiniqua) July 28, 2020