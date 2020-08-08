Second Stimulus Check: People Are Officially Losing Hope After Talks Fall Apart

Talks about a new stimulus package have fallen apart, leaving many Americans with a less than hopeful feeling. Both parties had agreed that citizens should receive a second $1,200 stimulus check, but Congress bundled the resolution into a larger package. Both parties disagreed on other aspects of relief measures, including increased unemployment benefits.

What had seemed like a forgone conclusion is now unlikely to happen. Some had been budgeting for that extra $1,200, which would have hopefully started arriving in bank accounts in the latter half of August. Over on Twitter, users vented about the situation, with some placing the blame on the Trump administration, who rejected Democrats' $2 trillion relief package. Scroll through to read some of the upset reactions about the news.