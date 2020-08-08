Second Stimulus Check: People Are Officially Losing Hope After Talks Fall Apart
Talks about a new stimulus package have fallen apart, leaving many Americans with a less than hopeful feeling. Both parties had agreed that citizens should receive a second $1,200 stimulus check, but Congress bundled the resolution into a larger package. Both parties disagreed on other aspects of relief measures, including increased unemployment benefits.
What had seemed like a forgone conclusion is now unlikely to happen. Some had been budgeting for that extra $1,200, which would have hopefully started arriving in bank accounts in the latter half of August. Over on Twitter, users vented about the situation, with some placing the blame on the Trump administration, who rejected Democrats' $2 trillion relief package. Scroll through to read some of the upset reactions about the news.
No stimulus check guess I’ll warm these ribs up from the 4th 🤦🏽♀️😭— marlatto 💎 (@shesnotmari) August 8, 2020
WE NEED DIRECT STIMULUS CHECKS NOW. YOU PROMISED REALLY BIG STIMULUS CHECKS & THEN NOTHING .— Carlos Williams (@woody33095) August 8, 2020
2K A MONTH UNTIL THIS GOES AWAY. YOU PROMISED NOW DELIVER OR WE WILL FIRE YOU. WHERE'S ARE
" REALLY BIG " STIMULUS CHECKS YOU PROMISED . NO ONE WANTS YOUR TAX CUT & IT WONT SAVE YOU
something crazy’s gotta happen soon right?
~40% of Americans couldn’t afford a sudden $400 expense
~78%(!) are living paycheck to paycheck, most of these people haven’t had steady work since March
Unemployment checks stopped, no 2nd stimulus in sight
wtf are people gonna do??— Erick Khan (@ErickKhan_) August 3, 2020
So no second stimulus check or extended unemployment benefits and etc. it’s honestly really ridiculous they couldn’t compromise for the sake of everyone they had months to draft a plan that would work for both of them— Fav🌻 (@__enico) August 8, 2020
So no 2nd stimulus check then? pic.twitter.com/1Mc2Op18wa— Pancake Dog 1313 #BlackLivesMatter (@Pancake_Dog1313) August 7, 2020
the unemployment checks have expired and there’s no new confirmed stimulus plan....y’all better find other ways to get to the bag because you definitely can’t rely on the government for it.— KK (@KNGKELS) August 7, 2020
People were expecting that stimulus check to really help. And his payroll tax cut makes no sense millions are not receiving payroll checks. Its a slap in the face. How can he even be on the ticket?— cathy Ann Smith2 (@cathyAnnSmith2) August 8, 2020