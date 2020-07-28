Second Stimulus Check: New Relief Bill Includes $1.75 Billion for New FBI Building, and Social Media Isn't Happy

The Republican coronavirus stimulus proposal includes a number of measures meant to aid the American people amid the pandemic and the difficult economic circumstances it has brought, but there is one aspect of the new legislation that is raising plenty of eyebrows. As the GOP unveiled the HEALS Act Monday, tucked into 177-page appropriations section was a provision that would provide s $1.75 billion "for the design and construction of a Washington, D.C. headquarters facility for the Federal Bureau of Investigation," according to the bills text and as reported by The Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, when first asked about the funding, said that he was unaware of it being included. Asked again, however, he told reporters to ask the administration "why they instituted that be included," explaining that Republicans "had to have an agreement with the administration in order to get started."

Although unclear why exactly such a measure was included in a package meant to target the issues sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, the decision to include funding for a new FBI building comes as the Trump administration has pushed to keep the new headquarters in Washington, D.C. Some Democrats allegedly believe that the funds were included due to the president wishing to keep the current building from being torn down, which would allow a competitor to purchase what is deemed "prime real estate" located near the Trump International Hotel. CNN reports that “push for the funds caused significant problems during the intraparty negotiations.”

As details of the package were made available Monday night, reports of the nearly $2 billion for a new FBI headquarters shocked many on social media, and led to plenty of controversy from those who felt that the money could be better put towards other measures that would aid the American people. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to this proposal of the newest stimulus package.