Second Stimulus Check: Kamala Harris Proposes $2,000 Monthly Stipend, Student Loan Forgiveness

All over the nation, Americans are ready for a second stimulus check to help with the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While it's still uncertain what the next payments may be, Senator Kamala Harris has proposed a $2,000 monthly stipend for citizens. She also said that she believe student loan forgiveness should be made a priority.

Harris appeared on Joy Reid's new show, The ReidOut, and spoke about presidential candidate Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan for economic recovery and racial equality in the United States. She very specifically pointed to the section of the plan that includes $10,000 student loan forgiveness for any borrowers with federal student loans due to COVID-19. Harris also also brought up the $2,000 a month payments for Americans, which is part of a bill she's co-authored with fellow Senators Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey. The bill would give individuals the $2,000, and then another $2,000 for every dependent, up to $6,000. Forbes notes that Harris has also proposed the Rent Emergencies Leave Impacts on Evicted Families (RELIEF) Act. This would place a ban on evictions and foreclosures for one year, in order to protect both renters and homeowners who've been impacted by the financial fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the most important election of our lifetime. With @JoeBiden as president, we'll be able to build an America that lives up to our ideals. pic.twitter.com/q9xVPd2PuF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2020

Harris's touting of Biden's plan is not very surprising, as CNN notes that in recent months she has been widely thought to be the frontrunner for his Vice President pick. Biden was recently photographed holding a piece of paper that contained talking points about Harris, such as "Talented," "Great help to campaign" and "Great respect for her." The Biden campaign reportedly declined to comment on the talking points.

CNN noted that Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd, who has been part of Biden's vice presidential vetting team, is reportedly not a fan of Harris due to her verbal attack on Biden during a 2019 debate. "Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you, when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground," Harris had said. "But I also believe -- and it's personal -- it was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country." Biden will reportedly make a decision on his running mate the first week of August, but it is unknown how soon he will announce his choice.