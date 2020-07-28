Second Stimulus Check: HEALS Act Proposal Brings Dissent From Democrats

Republican leaders in the United States Senate unveiled their new coronavirus economic relief bill on Monday, and so far Democrats are not impressed. The new stimulus package — written by the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — has drawn heavy criticism from lawmakers at every level, particularly Democrats. Some are even saying the bill might not pass at all.

McConnell's bill is called the HEALS Act, or the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act. It would provide another stimulus check similar to the first one, and would create a new emergency unemployment benefit worth about one third of the previous one. All in all, the bill comes with less than half the funding of previous stimulus bills, and critics say its priorities are completely out of line.

This is his "serious framework". $2 billion for F-35s

$1.75 billion for an FBI building

$1 billion for surveillance planes

$375 million for armored vehicles

$360 million for missile defense

$283 million for Apache helicopters

$0 for millions facing eviction https://t.co/YgW8zNjlcl — Mark Law (@mark_law) July 28, 2020

"We have produced a tailored and targeted draft that will cut right to the heart of three distinct crises facing our country: getting kids back in school, getting workers back to work and winning the health care fight against the virus," McConnell said in the Senate on Monday, according to a report by NPR.

Democrats have not been shy about criticizing McConnell's plans for struggling Americans. In interviews, on social media and on the Senate floor itself, they accuse him and others of being out of touch with working class Americans if they believe that a 30 percent pay cut is sustainable.

Many critics of the HEALS Act already believed that existing plans from their own party, such as the HEROES Act, did not go far enough. Some wanted larger stimulus checks to be sent out monthly until the coronavirus pandemic is over, and they called for sustained relief programs for rent and mortgage payments, student loan debt and food assistance.

This made it all the more infuriating for those lawmakers that McConnell's plan includes an influx of military funding, the construction of a new FBI building and government surveillance programs. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the HEALS Act "dead on arrival," echoing Republicans' response to the HEROES Act back in May.

Some expect the Democrats to compromise and pass the HEALS Act just to get some level of assistance out, since Americans have become so desperate. Others are encouraging those lawmakers to stand their ground. Here is a look at how Democrats are responding to McConnell's new proposal.