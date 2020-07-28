Second Stimulus Check: HEALS Act Proposal Brings Dissent From Democrats
Republican leaders in the United States Senate unveiled their new coronavirus economic relief bill on Monday, and so far Democrats are not impressed. The new stimulus package — written by the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — has drawn heavy criticism from lawmakers at every level, particularly Democrats. Some are even saying the bill might not pass at all.
McConnell's bill is called the HEALS Act, or the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act. It would provide another stimulus check similar to the first one, and would create a new emergency unemployment benefit worth about one third of the previous one. All in all, the bill comes with less than half the funding of previous stimulus bills, and critics say its priorities are completely out of line.
This is his "serious framework".
$2 billion for F-35s— Mark Law (@mark_law) July 28, 2020
$1.75 billion for an FBI building
$1 billion for surveillance planes
$375 million for armored vehicles
$360 million for missile defense
$283 million for Apache helicopters
$0 for millions facing eviction https://t.co/YgW8zNjlcl
"We have produced a tailored and targeted draft that will cut right to the heart of three distinct crises facing our country: getting kids back in school, getting workers back to work and winning the health care fight against the virus," McConnell said in the Senate on Monday, according to a report by NPR.
Democrats have not been shy about criticizing McConnell's plans for struggling Americans. In interviews, on social media and on the Senate floor itself, they accuse him and others of being out of touch with working class Americans if they believe that a 30 percent pay cut is sustainable.
Many critics of the HEALS Act already believed that existing plans from their own party, such as the HEROES Act, did not go far enough. Some wanted larger stimulus checks to be sent out monthly until the coronavirus pandemic is over, and they called for sustained relief programs for rent and mortgage payments, student loan debt and food assistance.
This made it all the more infuriating for those lawmakers that McConnell's plan includes an influx of military funding, the construction of a new FBI building and government surveillance programs. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the HEALS Act "dead on arrival," echoing Republicans' response to the HEROES Act back in May.
Some expect the Democrats to compromise and pass the HEALS Act just to get some level of assistance out, since Americans have become so desperate. Others are encouraging those lawmakers to stand their ground. Here is a look at how Democrats are responding to McConnell's new proposal.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
The Senate Republican plan:
- $29,400,000,000 for the Pentagon
- $0 for hazard pay
- $0 for nutrition assistance
- $0 for the uninsured/under-insured
- $0 for the Postal Service
- $0 for state and local governments
- 100% deduction for three-martini CEO lunches
What a disaster.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 27, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Tens of millions of Americans are jobless
American families are struggling to keep a roof over their heads
Nearly 150,000 Americans have died
The GOP plan does not meet this moment
The HEROES Act that passed the House matches the scale of this crisis and the needs of Americans— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 28, 2020
When it comes to our schools, the Republican proposal does not provide enough resources for them to re-open safely.
It’s unacceptable that, AFTER MONTHS, Senate Republicans have presented us with a half-hearted, half-baked legislative proposal.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 28, 2020
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy
After months of dragging their feet, Republicans just released their plan for a fourth COVID-19 relief package.
It's not even close to sufficient.
I'm on the Senate floor right now talking about what we need to pass to actually combat this crisis.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 27, 2020
Good morning.
Yesterday Republicans introduced their stimulus bill that cuts unemployment benefits by $1,600 a month and increases the ability of CEOs to deduct the costs of business lunches.
Vote them all out.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2020
It seems that Trump’s top priority in the next COVID bill is to get a new FBI headquarters built in a place that provides business for his hotel.
And his Republican enablers are gladly doing it for him. https://t.co/lA4WukxLe4— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2020
California Rep. Ro Khanna
Americans relying on enhanced unemployment benefits aren't putting $ in the bank.
They are spending the extra $600 on groceries, utilities, rent, and other expenses.
Letting these benefits expire will put people in a dire situation & damage consumer spending and our economy.— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 28, 2020
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Alert: Proposed Republican alternative to Heroes Act has NO $ to help states w/huge influx of mail-in ballots & early voting. There’s bipartisan support & Republican Govs & Election officials support funding. Call Republican senators. This is an outrage.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 28, 2020
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown
Senate Republicans have waited over TWO MONTHS to release their half-baked proposal, the #HEALSAct.— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 27, 2020
What does it do for the 30 million unemployed workers, laid off by no fault of their own?
It cuts their unemployment benefits by $400 a week. pic.twitter.com/wdVHN6IDfy
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Up to 40 million people could be evicted if the federal gov doesn’t act boldly enough.
Right now, the risks of doing too little for COVID relief far outweigh the risk of doing “too much” for families.
People need rent + mortgage relief, 2nd stimulus check, & extended PUA *now.* https://t.co/tvq1kYEmKP— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 28, 2020
Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser
ICYMI, I spoke with @MariaBartiromo this morning about the HEALS Act, the Republican Phase 4 relief proposal. pic.twitter.com/JlPtG1LgOX— Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) July 28, 2020
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar
Hollow rhetoric won’t guarantee healthcare for all or feed our children or house people in Minnesota and across the country — unapologetically bold policies rooted in radical love will.pic.twitter.com/zZHIH6ypSu— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 28, 2020
Tying healthcare to employment is wrong — before, during, and after a pandemic.
Pass #MedicareForAll now.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 28, 2020