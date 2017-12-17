Woman Attacked After Warning People of Man Inappropriately Touching Himself

A Washington mother is in need of surgery after being attacked by a strange man outside of Safeway.

Amanda Edwards, 35, ran into the grocery store to pick up dinner for her kids last month, and as she was leaving she says a man she didn’t know drove up to her in the parking lot. The stranger asked her for directions, but Edwards says when she looked inside the car, the man was fondling himself openly.

Edwards talked to reporters from Q13 Fox News, saying that she told the man off and sent him away. After that, however, she says she saw his car approaching another woman, who had a child with her.

Edwards says she shouted at the woman, warning her to stay away from the car. She also warned other people in the parking lot as the left the store. She said it wasn’t long before the guy gave up and drove away.

It seems he wasn’t finished so easily. Edwards says she was walking home from the store when someone snuck up behind her and hit her. She was savagely beaten, with heavy bruising all over her face.

“He came up and he said, ‘I got you,’ ” Edwards said, “and when he started laughing, it was one of the most evil laughs I’ve heard.”

Edwards was left with four fractures in her face, requiring the implantation of surgical plates.

“The next thing I know I was waking up on the ground, running home,” she said. “I didn’t realize I had been hit multiple times in my face.”

Edwards told reporters her attacker was a man of Pacific Island heritage with a slim build, in his mid 20’s or early 30’s. She says he was driving a white sedan with four doors, and it was badly damaged on the passenger side. Police are investigating the attack and trying to get access to security footage of the night.

In the meantime, Edwards says she’s worried for her community knowing that her assailant is still out there.

“He put time into following me and getting out of his car and running up on me and attacking me,” Edwards said, “and I feel like if he got away with it, he would probably feel like he can do it again.”