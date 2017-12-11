Seattle Seahawks Player Quinton Jefferson Tries to Fight Fan in Stands

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson went after a fan in the stands at EverBank Field in Jacksonville after the Jaguars won, 30-24.

His actions were part of a nasty end to the game, which included two brawls and two Seahawks getting ejected.

JEFFERSON* trying to fight fans in Jacksonville after loss! #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/n1v94miUHU — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 11, 2017

The ugly scene started when Jags quarterback Blake Bortles first kneeled down to run out the final seconds of the game. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett dove at Jaguars center Brandon Linder’s knee, reports the Jacksonville Times-Union.

The fan who threw this drink deserved whatever beatdown Quinton Jefferson was about to give him pic.twitter.com/gMJIj6rlW6 — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 11, 2017

That led to a fight that ended with Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson getting ejected.

After that fight, Borltes kneeled down again. Another fight followed, with Jefferson getting ejected. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after running onto he field.

Security guards came out to lead Jefferson off the field, and Jacksonville fans started throwing objects at him. Jefferson then ran to the stands and tried to jump in. The Seattle Times reports that a Seahawks staffer tried to stop Jefferson, but he escaped after beer was thrown at him.

“That was some bulls—,” Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis told the media after the game. “Why try to hurt somebody and take somebody out and spear somebody? We’re going against each other, but we’re supposed to take care of each other. Don’t be cheap. There’s no room in the game for that. Hurt somebody when you’re taking a knee? That’s not cool.”

“I’m a man, just like the other man in the stands. I’m not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer at me,” Jefferson said after the game. “Just ’cause I’m playing football… I’m still a human being, I’m still a man.”

The frustrating loss means that the Seahawks (8-5) have to win against the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) next week to keep their playoff hopes alive.

As for the Jaguars (9-4), the win puts them in the AFC South driver’s seat after the Tennessee Titans (8-5) lost.

