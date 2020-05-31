Seattle Cop Kneels on Protestor's Neck, Fellow Officer Has to Pull Him Off

Protests have been going on throughout the country following George Floyd's death. In many parts of the nation, citizens have been arrested amidst these demonstrations. According to TMZ, those attending the protest demonstrations in Seattle encountered a potentially deadly situation, as a cop was seen kneeling on a protestor's neck in a similar manner to the way that officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd. As the scene unfolded, numerous people who were at the scene told the officer to take his knee off of the protestor's neck before a fellow officer finally stepped in.

In the video in question, two officers can be seen arresting and handcuffing a male protestor in Seattle. Although, the situation quickly turned serious when one of the cops placed his knee on the man's neck. The officer, whose knee was still on the protestor's neck, could be seen glancing at the crowd at one point as they yelled out to try to help. Ultimately, the other officer on the scene stepped in and finally pulled his fellow officer's knee off of the man.

#Seattle. Police throw a man to the ground. A cop kneel on the man's neck, the same exact way they murdered #GeorgeFloyd. People can be heard screaming "GET YOUR KNEE OFF HIS NECK! GET YOUR F*CKING KNEE OFF HIS NECK!" before his partner finally intervenes.pic.twitter.com/3SjkJWBSda — Chad Loder (@chadloder) May 31, 2020

Many noted that this incident was similar to the one that led to Floyd's death, which has prompted this very protest in the first place. On Monday evening, Floyd was killed by officer Chauvin in Minneapolis after the cop placed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident was caught on camera by those at the scene, many of whom were calling out to the officers in order to try to help Floyd.

There were three other cops who were at the scene, all of whom stood by as everything unfolded. All four officers have since been fired according to Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Floyd's family, opened up on about this case on Face the Nation, during which he shared that Floyd's family believes that Chauvin should face a first-degree murder charge.

"We think that [Chauvin] had intent, based on not the one minute, two minutes, but over eight minutes, almost nine minutes, he kept his knee in a man's neck that was begging and pleading for breath," Crump said. "At what point does it not be about detaining a man who is face-down with handcuffs, not posing any threat, to an intentional will to cause bodily harm? And if that results in death, every prosecutor in America will show that that is first-degree murder."