Lil Reese Shot, Wounded in Chicago Shootout

Rapper Lil Reese was among three men shot in a shootout at a Chicago parking garage Saturday morning. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, was treated at a nearby hospital after sustaining a "graze wound" near his eye, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement to CWB Chicago. The two other men, ages 20 and 27, were also treated at a nearby hospital. The 27-year-old man was listed in critical condition and was struck "multiple times."

Police responded to gunfire at 6 West Grand at 9:53 a.m. Saturday. They found the three victims of gunshot wounds at the scene, police said. A stolen Dodge Durang was found crashed inside the garage and had several bullet holes. The 20-year-old man was hit twice in his knee and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital. Taylor was also taken to Northwestern hospital and was listed in fair condition. No arrests have been made in the incident, police said.

JUST IN: Video from inside the Near North parking garage on Grand where three men were shot this morning. You can see a crashed SUV with bullet holes in the window. I’m live on @cbschicago at 5 with the latest. https://t.co/OulhXK8qmg pic.twitter.com/kBmofJMhkq — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) May 15, 2021

A graphic video filmed after the shooting also surfaced on social media, showing a semi-conscious man laying on the ground. Another man who appears to have blood on his arm is also seen walking out of the garage. Bystanders are heard talking about Taylor and a stolen car. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine used the graphic video to mock Taylor on his Instagram Story, superimposing a devil emoji over a screenshot of the man lying on the ground. "Die B—," 6ix9ine wrote, with the emoji covering the second word, reports The Blast.

CBS Chicago journalist Steven Graves also published video of the crashed vehicle inside the garage. Graves reported that a police officer accidentally discharged when responding to the gunfire.

This is the second time in less than two years that Taylor has been shot. In November 2019, he was critically wounded by a gunman who shot him with an AK47 assault rifle. About a month after the shooting, Taylor shared a photo from the hospital, telling fans he was lucky to be alive. "Can’t believe I was just in hospital could’ve [died] from [getting] shot in [the] neck. I’m just [blessed] to be here around this time Biggest Blessin Gift to still be here with my family fans all people who love me can't wait till my [head] fully back that's my gift," he wrote on Dec. 25, 2019.