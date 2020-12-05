Sears Baffles Social Media With NSFW Product Upon Searching for Medicine Balls

Someone at Sears was playing a joke on the Internet this week by putting an NSFW result on the retailer's website when customers searched "medicine balls." The first item that comes up was not weighted balls for use while exercising. Instead, it was a product meant for a rather sensitive area for men.

The item is called "XR Brands Heavy Hitch Ball Stretcher Hook with Weights," and the photo accompanying it was definitely not safe for work. The product is a metal device with a clamp that goes around a man's scrotum. It has two chains attached to two eight-ounce weights, notes BroBible. The product listing included a zoom feature to allow customers to find the perfect fit. Plus, it was on sale for $49.88 and the listing boasted that it "fits on almost any size balls." In addition, it has hanging clips so that you can add more weights.

The listing first appeared on Sept. 9, 2020, but people on social media only just noticed now. It has since disappeared, as the first item listed now is a Champion Reactor Rubber Medicine Ball for $137.59. Still, there are plenty of screenshots circulating on Twitter. Clearly, the last remaining pieces of the Sears business are looking at new revenue sources. Scroll on for a look at the best tweets on the incident.