School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Special Needs Children

A longtime school bus driver has been accused of sexually assaulting two students with special needs.

CBS San Francisco reports that police have arrested Bill Harvey, 58, for fives charges related to the alleged rapes of at least two children in the past decade: rape of a person unable to give consent, rape by force or fear, lewd acts upon a child, kidnapping and stalking.

Investigators said they received a report of harassment on Feb. 22, and their investigation led them to Harvey, who is employed by the Salinas Union High School District in Monterey County, California. From there, Harvey’s alleged crimes were uncovered.

Both alleged victims, who have physical and mental disabilities, say Harvey touched them inappropriately and forced them to commit sexual acts.

One of the victims also claimed Harvey met with them outside his normal bus duties and give them gifts.

Police believe the crimes began when one of the victims was 13, which was eight years ago.

The Salinas Union High School District is cooperating with investigators into the alleged crimes. They also issued a lengthy statement when the arrest was made.

“We are shocked to learn about the recent arrest of an employee related to multiple charges of sexual misconduct with a minor,” the statement read. “This is a disturbing set of allegations and we are taking it seriously. We are cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. The safety and security of our students are a priority and we are working with the victim’s families and school community.

The district has placed Harvey on administrative leave while the investigation is carried out. They say will take further action if necessary.

“We placed this employee on administrative leave, and as a result, he will have no contact with any Salinas Union High School District student,” the statement read. “We are still learning about the details related to these allegations. We must respect the rights to privacy and due process of everyone involved, and the district cannot comment on personnel matters or student information. As law enforcement moves forward we will take the appropriate disciplinary actions. We appreciate the community’s understanding and support as we work through this unfortunate situation.”

Police are still pursuing leads in the case, and have asked anyone with information about Harvey to contact Detective Gabriela Garibay of the Salinas Police Department.