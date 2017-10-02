Press Secretary Sanders Tears up Giving Emotional Statement About Vegas Shooting

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders got emotional during a press briefing on Monday while speaking about various acts of heroism that took place during Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Press Sec. Sanders tears up speaking about acts of heroism during Vegas shooting: “The American spirit cannot and will not ever be broken.” pic.twitter.com/6nidbgsAaQ — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

She recounted a few selfless, heroic acts that survivors shared in order to save someone else’s life, like a man who laid on top of students to “protect them from gunfire,” or a couple who fled for cover and later returned with their pickup truck to take wounded people to the hospital.

Sanders described another woman who says she owes her life to a police officer who used himself as a human shield.

“Sadly, multiple police officers, both on duty and off duty, were among those killed or injured, but what these people did for each other says far more about who we are as Americans than the cowardly acts of a killer ever could,” Sanders said, tearing up. Her voice cracked as she read the next few sentences.

“The Gospel of John reminds us that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for a friend. The memory of those who displayed the ultimate expression of love in the midst of an unimaginable act of hate will never fade,” she said.

“Their examples will serve as an eternal reminder that the American spirit cannot and will not ever be broken,” she added.

Earlier in the day, President Trump issued a somber address from the White House, calling the mass shooting an “act of pure evil.” He also announced that he will be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and the families of victims.

In a subdued statement, Trump said the nation was united “in sadness, shock and grief.”

“We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss,” Trump said of those who lost loved ones in the massacre.

Speaking for five minutes, he acknowledged the few answers that victims, families of victims and other Americans have after Sunday’s tragedy.

“In times such as these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness,” he said. “The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope.”

The most recent numbers from shooter Stephen Paddock’s attack on innocent lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival report 58 people dead and 515 injured others.

Other politicians have spoken out about the tragedy, now being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Vice President Mike Pence offered thoughts and prayers to victims, families and first responders involved. Nevada lawmakers also issued their thoughts and support to victims via social media. Read more here.