Sarah Ferguson Speaks out After Daughter Princess Eugenie's Husband Spotted With Topless Models

Sarah Ferguson has spoken out after her daughter Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, was recently spotted on a yacht with topless models. According to Yahoo, Ferguson appeared on The One Show to discuss her new book but ended up spending a portion of the time defending Brooksbank. She explained that she finds him to be a very good person, and clarified that his Italy trip — which featured some swimming and closeness with models — was simply part of his job.

"Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity, and he is just one of my most favorite people, I call him James Bond actually," Ferguson said. "He's a superhero, in my book, he's a great father, fabulous husband, he is never front of house, he's always in the background... this story is of course completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos and he was doing his job. It's really important we clarify that for Jack's sake."

Oh Jack you absolute prat! Even if they are just female friends you don’t wrap yourself around nearly naked women when you have a beautiful wife and newborn at home! Even if Eugenie trusts you implicitly, the optics look bloody terriblehttps://t.co/bmLOmo5hgi via @MailOnline — According2Taz (@superscuba83) August 1, 2021

The photos of Brooksbank emerged earlier this week, and showed the father of Ferguson's five-month-old grandchild holding fashion ambassador Maria Buccellati and toweling off near a topless woman, after a swim. His wife, Princess Eugenie, was back at Windsor caring for their son, August, who was born in February. It has been reported that Brooksbank's yacht trip was related to his work with Casamigos, the tequila brand founded by actor George Clooney.

Brooksbank is not the only man in Ferguson's life whom she's had to publicly defend. In July, the Duchess of York expressed support for her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ferguson was asked about the situation, to which she replied by expressing her undying support for Andrew. "Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together... I believe that he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to the girls."

Ferguson and Andrew were married for a decade, from 1986 until 1996. They share two daughters together: 31-year-old Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, 32. They are also co-grandparents to Eugenie's son, and will soon welcome a new grandchild, as Beatrice is currently pregnant.