Sarah Ferguson Addresses Rumors That Daughter Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant

Sarah Ferguson — the Duchess of York — addressed some rumors over the weekend.

Fergie was celebrating American businessman Ernie Boch Jr. in Massachusetts for his philanthropic work, when she decided to share whether her daughter, Princess Eugenie, is expecting or not.

“I’m just going through what the journalists say,” Fergie said after royal onlookers speculated that the princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank may be having a child.

In a video captured by Kelly Lynch of Dailybreak, Fergie discussed her son-in-law, who is a brank manager for the tequila company started by George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

“Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love,” she admitted. “It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it.”

Then, she went on to address the rumors that has been swirling around her family.

“What else can I tell you?” she asked. “No, she’s not pregnant! I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in.”

A royal update from Fergie herself. pic.twitter.com/y9DoEiYLrU — Kelly Lynch (@HRH_KLynch) July 28, 2019

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot back in October at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Princess’s mom says it’s probably going to be a little while longer before she can expect her a grandchild from the royal pair. However, when that time comes, Fergie knows without a doubt that she’ll be an “excellent grandmother.”

In other royal news, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s family is still trying to get in contact with her and Prince Harry now that they have added baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten—Windsor to the family.

The former actresses half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is pleading to the Queen to help made amends.

“Now you’re a mother, I hope you’re grown up and mature enough to figure out family is very important,” Thomas said.

Continuing to request the Queen get involved, saying, “I think the Queen should step in and tell Meghan to make amends with her father and family. Charles should step in and say, ‘Something’s not right’. They should force her into this or it’s just going to continue to cause problems in her life.”

Thomas, much like her half-sister Samantha Markle, hasn’t seen the royal family member in years.

“If something critical happens to our father,” he continued. “Would Meghan show up? I honestly don’t think she would. God forbid she’s not that heartless. I don’t think anybody could live with that for her entire life.”