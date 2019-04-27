San Diego Synagogue Shooting: Multiple Wounded, Suspect Detained

Shots were reported at Congregation Chabad in Poway, California Saturday morning, the last day of Passover, leaving at least four people injured and one dead. The suspected gunman is now in custody.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said one person died, reports 10News.

“We have four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality,” Vaus told MSNBC. “I can also tell you it was a hate crime, and that will not stand.”

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

The San Diego County Sheriff’s office reported on Twitter that a man was detained after the shooting incident. Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m.

Law enforcement asked people to stay away from the scene and to refrain from spreading misinformation “that could cause concern or panic” on social media.

The injured were taken to Palomar Medical Center.

Continue to follow @SDSheriff for updates on @SDSOPoway shooting. Please don’t spread misinformation that could cause concern or panic. We urge you to allow deputies to safely do their job. This is a developing situation and the information provided here may later change. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

According to 10News, at least two people were shot and hospitalized. One of the victims was the rabbi conducting the service and reportedly suffered hand injuries. It is not clear what the extent of his injuries are, but one witness said the rabbi was trying to calm worshippers and the gunman.

Police told CBS8 there were “a lot of injuries.” NBC News reports that four people were shot.

The suspect reportedly tried to flee the scene on foot, but was taken into custody. Authorities believe there was only one shooter.

The incident happened about a half-hour after the synagogue’s Passover Holiday Celebration was scheduled to begin. The event was set to continue until 7 p.m., when the congregation would gather for one last Passover meal.

Witnesses told CBS8 the gunman was wearing a tactical vest and helmet, but that has not been confirmed by police.

It is still not clear what the motive is.

The FBI is on the scene, Davene Butler, a spokeswoman for the FBI San Diego office, told NBC News.

The incident happened seven months after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were killed. It was the deadliest attack on a Jewish community in U.S. history.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.