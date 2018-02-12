Sammy Sosa Trades Baseball Cap for Cowboy Hat and Social Media Loses It

Former Chicago Cubs baseball star Sammy Sosa’s skin has looked lighter in recent years, but every time he shows up in public, he still causes a social media firestorm. His latest photo which shows him wearing a cowboy costume for his wife’s birthday party.

The new photo showed up on Equipo Films’ Instagram page Saturday. Other photos from the party showed up in the Instagram page for Univision’s El Gordo y La Flaca show.

Sosa’s lighter skin first lit up the web in 2009, when he appeared at the Latin Grammy Awards. Some speculated that the lighter skin was a side effect of his steroid use during his baseball career, Time reported at the time. Chicago dermatologist Dr. Jonith Breadon told Time the steroid explanation would be unlikely.

In November 2009, Sosa told Univision’s Primer Impacto that a skin bleaching cream was behind his lighter skin.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some,” Sosa explained. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”

Although Sosa’s lighter skin was first noticed eight years ago, he is still the punch line for many on social media. Here are some Twitter reactions to the new cowboy photo.

wtf happened to Sammy Sosa is one of the 5 biggest questions of my life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mS44LzNvd2 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 11, 2018

She got a light skinned friend look like Sammy Sosa, got a dark skinned friend look like Sammy Sosa pic.twitter.com/ABvav39czd — Shannon Moorer (@ShannonMoorer) February 11, 2018

Cubs: Sammy, if you come clean about your PED use and start acting normal, we’ll embrace you again and invite you back to Wrigley Field.

Sammy Sosa: pic.twitter.com/XOJQHYWOmY — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 11, 2018

Anyone know Ken Burns? We need a 13-hour documentary on the last decade of Sammy Sosa’s life. pic.twitter.com/RfSs64eOo2 — Slade (@Slade) February 11, 2018

Sammy Sosa in Get Out 2 (2018) pic.twitter.com/lP0FU0GYhM — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 11, 2018

The Cubs should build Sammy Sosa a statue, and the statue should be of this picture pic.twitter.com/E3FLUD9Ta0 — Ricky O’Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) February 11, 2018

Photo credit: Instagram/ Equipo Films