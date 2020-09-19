Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead: People Flood Social Media With Tributes to Late Supreme Court Justice
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening, setting off shockwaves around the country and messages of sadness on Twitter. Ginsburg died at 87, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The Supreme Court said Ginsburg died at her Washington, D.C. home with her family by her side. Her death leaves a vacancy on the Supreme Court with less than two months before the presidential election.
"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice."
Days before her death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, she did not want her seat filled until after the presidential election. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she told Spera, reports NPR. It was a clear sign that Ginsburg knew the impact her death will have on the country. There are now only three liberal justices remaining on the court. If President Donald Trump nominates a conservative justice and they are confirmed, the conservative majority would be 6-3, and Roberts will not be a swing vote in the Court's upcoming term.
Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn on March 15, 1933, and graduated from Columbia Law School. She spent most of her career advocating for women's rights and gender equality. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter appointed her as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and she served in that role until 1993. That year, President Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court and was confirmed 93-3. She was just the second woman to join the court, following Sandra Day O'Connor. Two more women followed, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, both nominated by President Barack Obama.
Extremely sad we lost Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her service to all people cannot be understated...
A near cataclysmic loss for progressives on a political level, but remember guys she fought very hard for very long. Pay your respects and roll up your sleeves.— Malik Forté 🎤 (@Malik4Play) September 18, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020
Today Coloradans and our nation mourn the loss of a titan. We have lost a fearless advocate for women and families and someone who never stopped working toward greater equality for all in the eyes of the law. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) September 18, 2020
Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better.— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 18, 2020
It is not an understatement to say that Ruth Bader Ginsburg single-handedly changed the futures of millions of American women. pic.twitter.com/DUWjtYcgUG— Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) September 19, 2020
I extend my condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for their loss. She dedicated her life to public service, and now she is at peace.— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 19, 2020
Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020