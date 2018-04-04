Rudy and Judith Giuliani to Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is reportedly divorcing his wife, Judith, after 15 long years of marriage.

Giuliani married in 2003. On Wednesday, he confirmed the divorce to Page Six.

“It is with great sadness I can confirm that Judith and I are divorcing. We hope to do this as amicably as possible, and hope that people will respect the privacy of our children at this time.”

Judith Giuliani has filed a contested divorce proceeding in the Manhattan Supreme Court, according to the outlet. This indicates that she expects a drawn out legal battle over the couple’s assets.

“In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame, it is 50/50, there are problems on both sides,” the former mayor continued. “We will have to divide our properties in New York and Palm Beach.”

Both Rudy, 73, and Judith, 63, have adult children from previous marriages. Rudy Giuliani had two children, Andrew and Caroline, with his second wife, Donna Hanover. Judith, a registered nurse meanwhile, had a daughter named Whitney during her second marriage, which was to Bruce Nathan. This is the end of the third marriage for both of them.

Giuliani is best remembered as the embattled mayor who was in office during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Following the tragedy, he attempted to secure an emergency extension on his term as mayor, even threatening to challenge the state law that imposed a two-term limit on mayoral candidates. In the end, however, he endorsed Mayor Michael Bloomberg, succeeded him.

Since leaving office, Giuliani has been politically active, endorsing other Republican campaigns in the state and on the federal level. He even made a bid for the presidency in 2008 before the nomination ultimately went to Senator John McCain.

Giuliani has been particularly outspoken in support of President Donald Trump, beginning in the primaries of election season. He gave an impassioned speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention. He now works as an informal cybersecurity adviser in the Trump administration.