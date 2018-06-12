Rudy Giuliani’s Wife Claims He’s a Cheater and a Liar

The estranged wife of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is calling the politician a cheater and a liar, amidst reports that he had an affair.

Page Six reports that one week before 63-year-old Judith Nathan filed for divorce from 74-year-old Giuliani, he was seen at a resort spa with 53-year-old Maria Rosa Ryan, a doctor who is also married.

When the reports emerged, Giuliani claimed that he did not have an affair, but did admit to going on a date with Ryan when he “was in effect separated.”

Nathan is now refuting his claim in a new statement that says Giuliani’s “denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her.”

As Nathan states, no legal separation appears to have been filed prior to the divorce filing, according to Page Six.

Staff from the resort were on the record as having seen the two, but when confronted with the allegations, Giuliani responded casually.

“I do know Dr. Ryan. She is a friend of mine, so is her husband, Bob. She’s a Ph.D. and a very, very fine woman,” he relied when asked about the claims.

Giuliani and Nathan married back in 2003, but the two reportedly met in 1999 at a New York City cigar club. He was still married to his second wife, Donna Hanover, at the time.

He eventually held a press conference to announce his plans to separate from Hanover, a moment which he became widely criticized for as she claimed that he did not inform of the press conference before hand, effectively causing her to find out the he was planning to file for separation at the same time as the public.

Interestingly, his relationship with Hanover has a similar start, as Giuliani was still married to his first wife, Regina Peruggi.

Peruggi and Giuliani married in October 1968, after having known each other since childhood. The couple reportedly grew apart and each agreed to a trial separation sometime in the mid-70s.

Giuliani met Hanover in 1982, while he was still technically married to Peruggi, who he would later reveal was his second-cousin by relation.

There is no confirmation of whether Peruggi knew about the familial situation between the two, but journalist Wayne Barrett has stated that her brother believes Giuliani knew at some point during the marriage.

Jumping back to the current situation, Giuliani is currently locked into a heated divorce with Nathan, as neither party signed a prenuptial agreement and are battling over a fortune estimated at $30 million.