Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Trump Says, Reportedly Hospitalized

✖

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus. At this time, it remains unclear when Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and the former mayor of New York City, tested positive for COVID-19. His diagnosis was confirmed by the president in a Sunday afternoon tweet, in which he wished the 76-year-old well.

Amid his diagnosis, Giuliani has reportedly been hospitalized at Georgetown University Hospital, where he was admitted Sunday, according to a source familiar with the matter who confirmed the news to CNN. Details of his condition are unknown. He and his spokeswoman have not responded to CNN's requests for comment, though Giuliani broke his silence on Twitter, writing that he was "getting great care and feeling good." He added that he is "recovering quickly."

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

The 76-year-old's diagnosis comes as he travels across the country, oftentimes making an appearance without wearing a face mask, amid the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The Associated Press reports that Wednesday night, Giuliani was in Lansing, Michigan to testify in a more than four-hour-long legislative hearing in which he urged Republican lawmakers to ignore the certification of Joe Biden’s Michigan victory and appoint electors for Trump. During that hearing, neither Giuliani nor lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him, wore a mask.

Prior to that, Giuliani traveled to Phoenix on Monday to meet with Republican legislators for an hours-long hearing, during which he again opted not to wear a mask. Following confirmation of Giuliani's positive coronavirus test, the Arizona legislature announced that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution "for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19."

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

In a statement, the Trump campaign said that Giuliani tested negative for the virus twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia. The campaign also noted that Giuliani "did not experience any symptom or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return." The statement added that "no legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines."

Giuliani marks the latest member of the president's inner circle to test positive for the virus. Trump himself, as well as his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron, tested positive for the virus in October. In November, Donald Trump. Jr. also tested positive.