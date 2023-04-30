Could Disney World Move to South Carolina? Nikki Haley Wants It to Happen

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley said on April 26 that she welcomed Disney Co. into her state in light of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to control Disney World. "Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida," Haley tweeted. Her comments followed a lawsuit by Disney that claimed DeSantis and his supporters had illegally used the state government to punish the company for its opinion, which should be protected under free-speech rights. It all began last year with Disney criticizing a Florida law banning the discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools with younger children. DeSantis, an unannounced presidential candidate, repeatedly attacked "woke Disney" during his public speeches. Haley tweeted that her state is "not woke, but we're not sanctimonious either."

According to Disney World's lawsuit filed in federal court in Tallahassee this week, it had no choice but to resort to litigation in order to protect its employees, guests, and developers "from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials." The lawsuit alleges that the newly established tourist board appointed by DeSantis violated Disney's contract rights and deprived it of just compensation or due process. The company is requesting that the court deem Florida's legislative action unlawful. In his remarks, DeSantis has argued that Disney, the largest private employer in Florida, has had unfair advantages for decades.

His battle with Disney has been a focus of his speeches as he tours the country ahead of a possible presidential campaign. However, as the conflict has escalated, it has been a source of increased political risk. On social media, former President Donald Trump slammed DeSantis' stance, saying the governor was "being destroyed by Disney" and that the company would reduce its investments in Florida. The former Miami congressman Carlos Curbelo defended DeSantis' attacking Disney saying they "made sense for a time. "Now it's coming across as petty and personal," Curbelo said via Times of San Diego. "Disney clearly detects that the governor is in a weaker position today and is going on offense for the first time in this conflict. What seemed like a political win for the governor is starting to become a liability." DeSantis appointees took over Disney World's state board before the company succeeded in changing a special tax district agreement that limited the board's action for decades. In a decision last week, Florida's new oversight board declared Disney World's expansion plans void because they did not comply with state law.