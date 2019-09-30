Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed for Ukraine Documents Amid Trump Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee as part of Congress’ investigation into the Ukraine controversy. The former mayor of New York City has until October 15 to turn over the requested documents.

Giuliani is a key figure surrounding a phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in July that sparking Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to officially open an impeachment inquiry. On the call, Trump asks Zelensky for a “favor” after his Ukrainian counterpart brings up buying more missile defense systems from the U.S. The info from the call was made public after a whistleblower alerted intelligence officers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings released a statement about their subpoena of Giuliani.

“A growing public record indicates that the President, his agent Rudy Giuliani, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations,” they wrote. “The committees have reason to believe that you have information and documents relevant to these matters.”

In a transcript released last week by the White House of the call between the two Presidents, Trump asked Zelensky to work with Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Biden is the front-runner to oppose Trump as the democratic nominee in the 2020 President election.

On Friday, Giuliani said he would not testify in front of Congress without first getting permission from the President to do, citing attorney-client privilege. “Ultimately, if I were to say yes and he were to say no, I can’t testify,” he said and an interview with CNN. At that point, he called the potential of being subpoenaed “a joke.”

“I consider them a joke. A sad joke. They have no legitimacy. I would think of challenging their subpoena on the grounds that they’re not a legitimate committee,” Giulani said.

CNN released a new poll on Monday that shows an increasing number of Americans are in favor of impeaching Trump. Forty-seven percent of those polled support impeachment, which is up from 41 percent in May. Opposition to impeaching and removing the President from office is down to 45 percent — it was nine points higher than that in May.

The Ukraine controversy has started to sway voters into thinking Trump is no longer fit for office. However, the impeachment proceedings are still in their very early stages, so certainly there are many more questions than answers at this point.