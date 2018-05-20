Meghan Markle’s Father Gushes Over Blushing Bride: ‘My Baby Girl Is a Duchess’

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, is sending his love to his daughter from across the pond.

Markle is currently recovering from heart surgery in California, but publicly spoke about his thoughts on Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry during an interview with TMZ.

“The service was beautiful, and it’s history,” Thomas said. “I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter’s hand.”

He also reflected on the fact that Markle is now royalty, as she now has the official title of Duchess of Sussex.

“My baby girl is a duchess, and I love her so much,” he said. “When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her.”

He also threw a bit of shade towards his family members, many whom have been selling stories to tabloids and appearing on television shows. He wants them to just go back to their lives and leave the newlyweds alone.

“Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything,” Markle said.

Just after the ceremony, Markle had praised his daughter, complimenting her beauty and the “emotional and joyful” ceremony.

“My baby looks beautiful, and she looks very happy,” Markle told TMZ on Saturday. “I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.”

As previously mentioned, Markle has been grounded due to a surgery to clear blockage and install a stent.

Thomas had a heart attack last week and began feeling more chest pains on Monday. Tests were conducted and surgery was deemed the appropriate course of action.

The health scare is just the latest in a long line of dramatic turns for the Markle family leading up to Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry of Wales. Several members of her extended family had lashed out at the princess-to-be ahead after not being invited to the ceremony.

Thomas was expected to walk Meghan down the aisle, but backed out on Monday after he was caught posing for paparazzi pictures in exchange for cash and royalties. Meghan then reached out to him to her express her love and concern for him, putting him back in conversation for the ceremony.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement to media after this incident, conveying that the couple asked for privacy on the matter.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” the spokesman told PEOPLE. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

The former Suits actress’ half-sister, Samantha Markle, later confessed that she had suggested that their father pose for the photos.

“I have to say I am entirely the culprit,” Samantha said during an appearance on British talk show Loose Women on Monday, according to PEOPLE. “As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.”

She continued, “So I said, really you need to show the world that you’re getting in shape and doing great healthy things. So I suggested it. There’s a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated, it was not. It was my suggestion that to benefit him and to benefit the royal family that everyone looked good and they depict you as you are – in shape and doing healthy things.”

After all that drama, Markle unfortunately suffered the aforementioned health setbacks, causing him to miss out on the royal ceremony.

Photo Credit: The Royal Family