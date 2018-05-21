Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s BFF Endured Her Own Pippa Middleton Wardrobe Malfunction

Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, turned heads at the royal wedding, reminding some of how Pippa Middleton stole the show at her sister’s wedding in 2011.

Mulroney, 37, served as Markle’s maid of honor. She wore a stunning blue dress that many viewers were preoccupied with, even as Markle said her vows and officially became a member of the royal family. The curve-hugging outfit even drew the attention of film crews as she climbed the steps into the chapel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mulroney is a fashion stylist from Canada, according to a report by Page Six. Not only was she Markle’s maid of honor, but her daughter was a bridesmaid, and both of her sons were page boys. Her dress abided by the rules of royal etiquette — covering her shoulders with cap sleeves and cascading to her calves — but its slim fit still made her the topic of much discussion on Twitter.

“Loving Jessica Mulroney’s ultramarine blue dress. Gorgeous! #RoyalWedding” one fan wrote.

“I totally missed Kate,” commented another, “was too busy looking at @jessicamulroney”.

In no time, viewers were comparing Mulroney’s immaculate look to that of Pippa Middleton at the 2011 wedding of her sister, Kate and Prince William. The two got married at Westminster Abbey in front of a crowd of 2,000. At the time, many of those eyes were trained on Pippa, who wore a tight ivory dress from Alexander McQueen.

The dress controversy lasted for years after that historic wedding. Many defended Middleton, saying that the media had overreacted to the dress. Others implied that she was intentionally distracting from her sister on her big day.

This time around, the same is happening for Mulroney. People are split over the stunning blue dress, though at least this time around it wasn’t white.

At Saturday’s royal wedding, Pippa achieved meme status for a whole different reason. As one entertainment journalist pointed out, her loose-fitting green dress bore a striking resemblance to the design on a can of Arizona iced tea.

Pippa’s dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

Markle herself got some heat for her wedding gown, which at least one journalist accused her of stealing from a recent royal wedding in Denmark. Allison Langdon, a reporter for 60 Minutes, and Channel Nine, called out the dress during her coverage on Saturday morning.

“I think it was probably Meghan’s version of Hollywood meets the history of the British family,” said Langon’s co-host Kerri Elstub. “Ali, it was your comment when watching it that the dress seemed familiar.”

“It was Princess Mary,” Langdon said confidently. “My first thought was that we had seen the dress before. I don’t think she’ll be setting wedding trends, because I think she’s copied. It wasn’t an Australian designer in the end, but I think she copied our very own princess, Princess Mary.”

Princess Mary’s wedding was held back in 2004 and she has been married to Prince Frederik ever since. Langdon pointed out that Princess Mary also wore a long-sleeve gown with a boat-neckline. She went even further, questioning the color of Markle’s dress.

“I think she did copy Princess Mary. It looked stunning on her but she went with pure white,” she said. “A lot of people thought she might go with an ivory number since this was not her first wedding.”