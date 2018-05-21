Royal Wedding: Idris Elba Thrilled Reception as DJ Big Driis

Idris Elba was the DJ at the royal wedding reception on Saturday, performing under his stage name DJ Big Driis.

Elba, 45, curated the playlist for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s big celebration. According to a report by Us Weekly, the actor played “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross to the delight of the new Duchess of Sussex. A source told the outlet that the bride danced happily with her girlfriends throughout the reception.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elba is best known for his prolific work on TV and in movies, but he has worked as a DJ for many years. He uses the stage name DJ Big Driis or Big Driis the Londoner, and even co-produced a Jay-Z album in 2007 titled American Gangster.

The last part of the wedding, the evening reception, was held at Frogmore House and hosted by Prince Charles. About 200 guests were invited.

Earlier in the day, a larger reception was held at lunchtime. It was hosted by the Queen herself, and about 600 people were there. The entertainer then was Sir Elton John, who sang four songs — “Circle of Life,” “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing.”

The whole day was treated with the auspice of royal ceremony, though there were plenty of contemporary celebrities in the mix. In addition to Elba and John, stars such as Tom Hardy, Marcus Mumford, Carey Mulligan, James Blunt and James Corden were there.

Also in attendance were George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham, and Serena Williams. Markle’s former co-stars from Suits were there as well, and some surreal celebrity sightings circulated online.

At the culmination of Elba’s performance, the evening reception ended with a massive display of fireworks at around 11 p.m. local time. Half an hour later, the happy couple said goodbye to all of their guests.

Markle and Prince Harry have yet to leave for their honeymoon. The newlyweds will reportedly stick around for a few important appearances, including Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party. The event will be held a few months early. It will take place in the garden of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 22.

On Monday, Markle and Prince Harry were spotted for the first time since their nuptials. The two were driving through London on their way back to Kensington Palace, looking extremely content together in the car.

The two are still living in a small residence on the palace grounds called Nottingham Cottage, where Prince Harry has lived for a while. They will soon be moved into the palace’s enormous Apartment 1, though they are reportedly searching for another home outside of the city.