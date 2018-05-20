Royal Family Website Unveils New Meghan Markle Bio, Duchess Duties

Meghan Markle has a new bio on the Royal Family official website, describing her duties as the Duchess of Susssex.

Markle not only became a member of the royal family on Saturday, she gained an official title. The title of Duke of Sussex was conferred onto Prince Harry early in the morning before the wedding ceremony, meaning that when they said their vows, Markle automatically became the Duchess.

The former actress’s title is now officially Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The Royal Family has published a comprehensive bio on their newest member, as well as an explanation of how she plans to use her influence for humanitarian efforts.

“The Duchess of Sussex, born Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018,” it reads. “The couple’s official residence is Kensington Palace. As well as undertaking royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the UK and overseas, The Duchess devotes her time to supporting a number of charities and organisations.”

“From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work,” it continued.

“Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22.”

The post went on to explain how Markle continued her charitable work, even when she was best known as a famous actress.

“These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women’s empowerment. “

“While filming in Toronto, The Duchess actively volunteered at a Canadian soup kitchen from 2011-2013. She also established the program at her place of work to ensure that leftover meals from the set were donated to local homeless shelters.”

The post lists organization that Markle has worked with and plans to continue working with. They include One Young World, UN Women and World Vision.

Though she will be working for the advancement of women and humanitarian efforts on behalf of the crown, Markle reportedly won’t become a British citizen for many years. The Duchess intends to pursue her citizenship through the normal channels as a display of her dedication to her new home.