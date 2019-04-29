The Royal Family’s Tweet Accidentally Makes People Think Meghan Markle Already Gave Birth

Royal fans are wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first royal baby after the Royal Family Twitter account shared a photo of a newborn.

On Monday, April 29, the same date as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eight-year wedding anniversary, royal watchers were sent into a frenzy after a photo of baby popped up on the official Twitter account of the British royals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although many initially thought the photo to be that of baby Sussex, who is set to arrive any day now, the picture was actually that of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visiting newborns in programs supported by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

The Countess of Wessex is in India to see how programmes supported by The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust are tackling avoidable blindness in babies born prematurely in India. It is The Countess’s final overseas tour in her role as Vice-Patron of @qejubileetrust pic.twitter.com/geClQUm9zI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 29, 2019

The post, which was shared during the early morning hours and followed by a number of other photos from the visit, immediately sparked belief that baby Sussex had finally arrived.

“Woke up to a picture of a baby on the [Royal Family] Instagram page and my [heart] stopped,” PEOPLE Now’s Royal Correspondent Imogen Lloyd Webber tweeted after seeing the photo.

“I got ahead of myself and didn’t read the caption, thought this was the newest royal for a few seconds! Very sweet,” one royal fan commented on the Royal Family‘s identical Instagram post.

“Nearly died, thought Megan had finally given birth. Isn’t she like 11 months pregnant by now?” another wrote.

“Omgeee I about had a fit,” one royal watcher aired their brief excitement. “Thought the new baby was born. Haha [Still Waiting].”

The series of photos came just days after excitement surrounding the littlest royal’s birth was sparked after an ambulance was spotted near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new residence on the Windsor estate. Many believed the proximity of the emergency vehicle to Frogmore Cottage to mean only one thing: Meghan Markle had gone into labor.

However, rumors that baby Sussex was on the way were quickly dispelled. According to South Central Ambulance Service, and as shared by Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey, the ambulance was a “driver training vehicle picking up food for students while out and about all day.”

Harry and Markle had announced that they were expecting their first child together in October, and in the months since, royal fans have been on high alert waiting for the little one’s arrival. Now nearing the end of her pregnancy, Markle is expected to give birth at any moment now.