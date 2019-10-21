Royal Family Fans Stunned at Footage Showing How Similar Baby Archie Looks Like Prince Harry

In a surprise twist, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie, looks just like his father. The obvious similarities between the five-month-old and Harry had social media buzzing after images from Harry and Meghan: An African Journey hit the web. The ITV documentary will debut in the U.S. on ABC Wednesday, after airing in the U.K. on Sunday.

Here’s an adorable photo of Princess Diana with the Duke as a child and now with Archie.💕 pic.twitter.com/bOc5mLfHSJ — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) October 20, 2019

The special gave royal fans one of the best looks yet at Archie, revealing a few strands of red hair on his head, so it looks like he will follow in his father’s footsteps there. He also has blue eyes, just like his father.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby Archie is the spitting image of his father. Meghan alot of us feels your pain and we will continue to pray for you and your family; stay strong with you head held high, time heal wounds,” one fan wrote.

“How beautiful. Baby Archie is the image of Prince Harry when he was a baby,” another replied.

“Gorgeous family. My heart goes out for you Meghan. Keep your head high above the water. You are a WINNER. South – African LOVE,” another fan tweeted.

“Harry was blessed to have Diana for his mother as dear Archie is blessed to have you. They look so much alike as babies. Amazing. God bless,” another fan chimed in.

“Truest amazing. Really copycat of Harry… Blood is really thick,” another tweeted.

The ITV documentary was filmed during Harry and Markle’s recent official trip to Africa. In the film, Harry was happy to see how much Archie enjoyed their tour.

“He clearly loves Africa as well because he’s been happy looking out the window,” Harry said, notes PEOPLE. “He found his voice here. He was bouncing up and down and making more noise than he’s ever made before.”

“We thought he was happy before. He’s the happiest here. He’s been so happy the past two days,” Markle added.

During the third day of the tour, Archie joined his parents to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. Markle called the meeting “huge and significant.”

“I think Archie will look back on that in so many years and that right from the beginning of his life, he was fortunate enough to have this moment with one of the best and most impactful leaders of our time,” Markle said. “So, it’s really special.”

The former Suits star said the tour included stops in Africa she never visited before.

“I mean it’s incredible. It’s rich in history but also just the optimism, the hope that you feel. I mean it’s just so key because there’s so much to still overcome and at the same time to actively push towards it,” Markle explained. “I think it’s really an inspiring place to be able to be and the first place for us as a family on a trip like this to bring our baby.”

The documentary also gave Harry a chance to provide an update on the hypothetical plans to move to Africa for a special royal role. Harry said he was not sure where in Africa they could live though.

“We’ve just come from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would,” Harry said, notes E! News. “But with all the problems that are going on there I just don’t see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgment of how we would be with those surroundings.”

Harry and Meghan: An African Journey airs on ABC Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.