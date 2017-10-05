Route 91 Harvest Festival Issues Official Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

The beloved music festival that has become the site of one of the most deadliest shootings in modern American history has officially issued a statement.

Route 91 Harvest Festival organizer and president of country music touring at Live Nation, Brian O’Connell expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and praised first responders for their heroic reactions.

“On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred last night.” O’Connell wrote on the event’s website and social media. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones. Senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers.”

O’Connell went on to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, emergency services, security guards and fans “for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need.”

While he vowed Route 91 Harvest would try to move forward, the team “will never forget this day.”

The country music lover concluded his statement on an emotionally charged note, expressing how important it was to “NOT let hate win over LOVE.”

“We will NOT be defeated by senseless violence. We WILL persevere, and honor the souls that were lost. Because it matters,” he wrote.

Festival organizers have deleted all previous posts on social media, leaving O’Connell’s as the sole message.

