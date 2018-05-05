Roseanne Barr Defends Kanye West’s Trump Outburst

Roseanne Barr came to Kanye West‘s defense on Twitter Thursday, telling her followers that West is “telling the truth” when it comes to violence in Chicago.

During his non-stop Twitter use last week, West tweeted, “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.”

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

On Thursday, Barr followed up, notes Fox News. “[West] is telling the truth about Rahm’s Chicago,” the Roseanne star wrote in a now-deleted message. “[People] do not want to hear the truth-that Chicago could be a better city for its citizens, but the establishment is corrupted.”

Barr has been a supporter of President Donald Trump, and her fictional character on Roseanne voted for him. West recently attracted controversy by also voicing support for Trump on Twitter, even posting a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The “Rahm” Barr is referring to is Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, who served as President Barack Obama’s first Chief of Staff before he ran for office in Chicago. The Democrat has held the office since 2011.

Chicago has been a frequent target for Trump, calling the gun violence there “horrible carnage” and comparing it to a “war zone.” In a January 2017 tweet just days after his inauguration, Trump famously vowed to “send in the Feds” if Chicago did not fix the issue.

“They are not doing the job. Now, if they want help, I would love to help them,” he said. “I will send in what we have to send in,” Trump said in a January 2017 interview with ABC News. “You can’t have thousands of people being shot in a city, in a country that I happen to be president of… It can’t be a great city if people are shot walking down the street for a loaf of bread.”

In 2016, there were 771 murders in Chicago, making it the deadliest year in two decades. The number dropped 16 percent in 2018, to 650 murders, reports CNN.

There were 2,785 shooting incidents in the city in 2017, and 3,457 shooting victims, both down from 2016.

Notably, Emmanuel made national headlines last week by throwing cold water on talk of impeaching Trump, even though he disagrees with the president. He said Democratic candidates should not use it as a political tool.

“I lived through the Clinton White House. This is a serious legal and constitutional, not political, issue. … I couldn’t be angrier at Donald Trump. … That said, you don’t just flippantly say: We’re for [impeachment],” the mayor told Axios.

“When we get to it, we collectively as a country will know it — as we did with, like, Richard Nixon,” he continued. “[Y]ou don’t just treat … the policy standard of impeachment … as a political tool. It’s a constitutional standard and, when that standard has been met, we’ll know about it. … This is a case where the best politics is good policy.”